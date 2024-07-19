Key Takeaways Paramount+ cancelled Halo TV series after 2 seasons

Creators searching for new partners for Season 3

Halo franchise in a slump, might need a new game entry.

Xbox's Halo franchise has been on a rough ride in recent years, and that unfortunate journey continues as streaming service Paramount+ has cancelled the sci-fi series' TV adaptation after two seasons. However, the creators of the show are looking for new partners to establish a third season of the series on TV.

Halo's third season isn't happening, at least on Paramount+.

Halo Season 3 isn't happening right now

"We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work," said Paramount in an official statement to Variety.

Variety reports, however, that Xbox, Amblin TV, and the video game developer of the series 343 Industries will be shopping the series to other outlets. Keep in mind this is not confirmed as the outlets reports this comes from "an individual with knowledge on the situation." Perhaps, we could see the third season of Halo head to Netflix, which is getting a Tomb Raider series in October, or even Disney+.

It is uncertain if the series will continue past the Season 2 finale as reception to this video game adaptation hasn't been the best. Our sister site ScreenRant said the second series started with a slow pace and lacked focus on support characters, leading to a three out of five-star review. "While the series can't quite find its footing with select characters and sometimes veers into predictability with its dialogue, the exploration of John, the man underneath the armored Master Chief, continues to be compelling, and the action is better than ever," the review said.

Halo's in a Bit of a Slump

While the single-player campaign of Halo Infinite was arguably fantastic and opened up the game's formula into an exciting open world format, the same can't be said about the multiplayer. It has failed to gain the attention that past games in the series has received. It's likely because of how much attention games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and perhaps even Genshin Impact have taken from the Halo series. Since the beginning of 2024, 343 Industries has shifted into smaller Operations rather than longer seasons of content. As of July 19, 2024, according to SteamDB, the game has 1,120 players online right now with a 24-hour peak of 2,422.

Perhaps more players could be introduced into the world of Halo with a new entry. It could follow another exclusive Xbox series, Gears of War, and continue the franchise with a prequel. Hopefully, we'll hear more about Halo's next game in the near future.