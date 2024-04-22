Key Takeaways F1 24 brings realistic suspension changes, enhancing handling dynamics for a more authentic race weekend experience.

Improved tyre model focuses on thermals and wear, providing a more accurate representation and enhancing camber effects.

Upgraded power unit offers more control, with adjustable engine braking and refined throttle mapping for energy efficiency.

Today, EA SPORTS has released some details for the upcoming F1 24 involving changes to the physics and handling of the cars in the game. These changes will help to better replicate the sport in the game for the 2024 season. These includes suspsension overhauls, aerodynamics and improved tyre models. Players will also have more control over the mode and performance of their engine with the upgraded power units. Details on this are listed below. These changes also include more car setup options for players to have more control of their driving style. F1 24 will release on May 31 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via the EA App, Epic Games Store and Steam.

Changes to Suspension Kinematics

The developers went through and redesigned new kinematic models that represent both modern Formula One and Formula Two cars. Players can expect the cars to have dynamic camber gain, toe change, and other geometric effects (anti-dive, etc.) along with more accurate steering geometry and Ackermann effect. A more realistic implemention of realistic weight distribution, centre of mass placement and moments of inertia along with enhanced weight transfer and handling dynamics will better replicate what is seen on race weekend. The team also revised spring and damper forces and have offered a wider range of player tuning options to help make driving styles and performance more varied on the grid.

Related F1 24 Reveal Trailer Showcases World Champion Max Verstappen F1 24 will focus on further properly replicating the current state of Formula One.

Fresh Rubber

The tyre model is getting a more realistic improvement with a focus on thermals, which involves heat leading to more tyre wear while racing. Improving the thermal model and the interaction with the environment to get a better representation of heat was very important. The new wear model factors in tyre temperature. New contact patch modelling will work in tandem with suspension kinematics and geometry changes to make these changes syncroneous. Players can expect realistic migration of the peak slip angle with load changes and enhanced camber effects. The team has also refined wet weather behavior since handling is completely different in rain conditions.

Power Management

A focus on engine braking is being introduced with the upgraded power unit, providing even more control over the car. Engine braking will be adjustable to provide more impact of lift and coast on energy harvesting behaviour. Accuracy improvements are being made to MGU-K and MGU-H energy harvest and consumption that focuses on greater driver influence. Enhancing the throttle mapping will also reduce energy waste and will provide players with greater levels of energy control. Players can also expect all available Energy Recovery System modes in all sessions along with a new differential model model for finer tuning suited for individual conditions.