Path of Exile 2 is one of the hottest and most-anticipated RPGs of the year and releases into early access this December for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

We had the chance to sit down and play six different classes from the game, and are here to give you a scoop on what you can expect from each of them. We also received word from game director Johnathan Rogers that there will be another six classes that are added to the game during the early access period, and that each of the twelve classes will have three of their own ascension classes to choose from (that's thirty-six total).

1 Warrior

Hammer time!

Warriors are a tank class based around high-damage melee attacks and high defense stats. The warrior we played as held a hammer in one hand, which delivered slow-but-powerful blows that could devastate enemies. In their other hand was a shield, which could be held up and used to negate the damage from incoming attacks from whatever direction it was pointed in.

2 Monk

Staffs at the ready

Equipped with a quarterstaff, the monk specializes in high-speed and agile melee combat. We saw a particularly crazy monk build that focused on ice-based powers, freezing enemies in place and then shattering them into pieces with lethal blows. The monk also has access to short range spells, which can be amplified through the use of a giant bell that can be placed on the ground, acting as a conduit for magic attacks and amplifying their effectiveness.

3 Sorceress

Magic is everywhere

The sorceress is built around spell-casting and the use of magic. Path of Exile 2 implements a lot of new ideas for magic and elemental builds, including new chemistry mechanics that allow area of effect spells to

modify ranged spells that pass through them. The sorceress will be one of the best classes to explore this with.

4 Witch

Rise, my minions!

The witch is the summoner class in Path of Exile 2 and focuses on building her own army of AI minions that fight alongside her. These minions are created by attributing “spirit” to different skills, which add more of each minion to your army. Many summoned minions come with their own activate-able skill, which can be used just like an ability in your hotbar.

She can also create minions with certain spells, such as one that we saw that causes the skeletons inside fallen enemies to turn into giant scorpions that attack enemies.

5 Ranger

Legolas-type beat

The Ranger class is equipped with a bow for ranged combat and is one of the most-agile classes in the game. The ranger imbues their arrows with different elemental effects, such as lightning arrows that chain electric damage between enemies. They also have many moves that help them escape tight situations, like an ice shot that launches them over groups of enemies while freezing them in place.

6 Mercenary

Create bullet hell

This new class is focused around the use of the new crossbow weapon, which game director Johnathan Rogers described as adding an “FPS type” of gameplay to Path of Exile 2. The crossbow can be equipped with rapid-fire, multi-shots, and explosive bolts that behave similarly to guns in modern shooters. This ranged class focuses heavily on keeping enemies at a distance and staying out of hand-to-hand combat.

Path of Exile 2 is overhauling their systems for skills and abilities in a major way. All classes will start in one of six spots on the same skill tree, eventually being able to select skills in the areas of other classes. Additionally, players will be able to unlock and equip abilities from other classes into their build, creating a fluid and limitless new multi-class system to experiment and tinker with.