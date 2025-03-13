Ubisoft had revealed Rainbow Six SIEGE X in recent weeks, and it invited us to go hands-on with its new 6v6 mode for the game. Dual Front allows multiple ways to play a roaming objective mode that will enable different strategies to win the match. One map will house multiple areas with access to different stories of the buildings. Players will certainly need to be in constant communication with each other to make sure there is success. While the gameplay felt more action-oriented as opposed to something more stealth or quiet, this mode provided a good bit of fun in its early stages.

The Basics of Dual Front 6v6

Dual Front will feature 40 different Operators to choose from, all with varying traits and special abilities. The key will be to match up the best Operators for what the team is trying to do. Dual Front features objective-based gameplay that rotates throughout a timed match. Rather than one team staying on offense until the end of the game flipping, both are done at the same time. You will respawn in this gameplay. Attacking and defending simultaneously is a first for the Rainbow Six series.

The map is spread out into about seven main areas as players will hunt for the objective along with bonus objectives. Players will need to decide where to spawn and if they want to defend or go on the attack. Barriers can be put up in buildings to provide a base level of defense. You will have the option on offense to go in multiple ways into buildings including the roof. Scaling a wall and dropping a grenade onto defenders was just one example of the satisfying gameplay. The goal is to control the entire map, which is fairly large when throwing in multiple stories in different buildings.

The buildings on the maps consist of a few different styles ranging from warehouses and factories to a gas station and a hospital. While there is an Attackers and Defenders Mixed mode with objectives, you will also have the option to a traditional 6v6 team matchup where capturing sectors is required. This is strictly that as opposed to doing objectives that are dynamic. Strategy is still involved here, but everyone will rush to get the sectors.