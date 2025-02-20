After an explosive launch, Marvel Rivals continued into its first season with staggering success. Now, just ahead of the halfway point of the season, NetEase Games has begun teasing a brand new content update arriving on February 21.

We've known for some time now that we would be seeing a huge content update at the halfway point of Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, and now Hardcore Gamer has gotten a chance to see (and play) everything that's coming in the new mid-season update on February 21.

New Character: Human Torch

The Human Torch is a new Duelist character, who focuses on dealing damage to enemies with small pools of fire he throws on the ground as he flies around the map. Human Torch is a 3-star difficult character, who was a ton of fun to play and is a powerful addition to the roster of flying DPS characters.

Skill Name Description Attack Fire Cluster Launch forward a cluster of splitting fireballs. Ability Plasma Body Hold button to enter a state of accelerated ascent. Ability Blazing Blast Launch a fireball to deal damage or create a Flame Field at the targeted area, dealing damage to enemies within. Ability Pyro Prison When 2 or more Flame Fields exist, connect them to form a fire wall that deals one-off high damage to enemies that pass through the wall, or continuous burning damage if the wall exists within a closed area. Ability Flaming Meteor Dive towards the ground, dealing damage to enemies and detonating any Flame Fields hit. Ultimate Supernova Explode with cosmic fire to deal damage to enemies within range and enter Supernova state. While in Supernova state, Blazing Blast will transform into Flame Tornado, and Plasma Body can be activated without any cost. Team-Up Omega Fire (with Storm) When the Human Torch activates Supernova, Storm can summon an Omega Fire by selecting a Flame Tornado with Omega Hurricane. Likewise, when Storm unleashes Omega Hurricane, The Human Torch can transform it into a Burning Hurricane with Supernova. Any Flame Tornado caught in a Burning Hurricane will grow in size and damage. Team-Up United Siblings (with Invisible Woman/Fantastic Four) The Invisible Woman taps into her powers, channeling Psionic Might to fortify the entire Fantastic Four team. This formidable force bolsters the rest of the team, granting damage resistance. Once activated, they can continually generate Bonus Health, making up for lost Health with each passing moment.

New Cosmetic: Negative Zone Gladiator