While we lost the pomp and circumstance of E3 for good in 2023, the slate of games brought all the excitement needed for the industry. Truly one of those years where our entire Top 10 list would be worthy overall Game of the Year winners, 2023 had something for everybody and that something was pure gaming fun. Alan Wake and Baldur's Gate made their triumphant returns after years of being dormant, Nintendo published several quality games including one of the best Mario titles in recent history, Bethesda kicked off the year by surprising everybody with the kinetic Hi-Fi Rush and Insomniac delivered a worth follow-up to Spider-Man. With AAA releases bringing quality matching their budget and the indie side of things consistently putting out worthy titles, 2023 will surely go down as one of the best years for games this decade.

Leading into 2024, we've revealed all of our Best of 2023 awards over eight days. Now that we've completed the long -- but wonderful -- quest, we've compiled all eight days of awards into a single hub for your convenience. Below you'll find all of our awards separated by day and category. Read some or start on Day One to see the complete awards.

We think we've put together a darn good list and hope you feel the same. Please note that any game released between December 9 2022 and December 9 2023 was eligible for consideration.