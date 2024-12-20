2024 ended up being quite the year and it's challenging to single out a reason why. Some years it seems like AAA heavy hitters dominate, while others indie games reign supreme. This year, however, had a splendid mix of both. Tekken 8 got things started off on a good note early, but one of the defining games of the year would come soon after in Balatro. Who would have thought an indie game based around a deck of playing cards would dominate so much of the conversation in 2024, but that's just the kind of nicely-surprising year it was. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ended up being incredible, Astro Bot blew everybody away and games from developers based in Asia dominated with titles like Nine Sols, Black Myth: Wukong and Stellar Blade impressing. We thought 2023 was one of the best years in recent memory for games, but 2024 has given us a fantastic one-two punch that makes us excited for what 2025 may hold.

Leading into 2025, we've revealed all of our Best of 2024 awards over eight days. Now that we've completed the long -- but wonderful -- quest, we've compiled all eight days of awards into a single hub for your convenience. Below you'll find all of our awards separated by day and category. Read some or start on Day One to see the complete awards.

We think we've put together a darn good list and hope you feel the same. Please note that any game released between December 9 2023 and December 9 2024 was eligible for consideration.