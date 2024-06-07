Key Takeaways Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions release date set for September 3 on PC and consoles, free for PS Plus Essential subscribers.

Game priced at $29.99, resembles PS2's Quidditch World Cup, includes various playable characters at Hogwarts and beyond.

Unbroken Studios developed the game, related to Hogwarts Legacy, offers Bonus Legacy Pack for players of both games.

Quidditch may be absent from the very successful Hogwarts Legacy, but it will be featured in its own game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. During Summer Game Fest on Friday, a release date and new trailer were presented.

During the end of the reveal trailer, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions was announced to have a September 3 release date. It will be launching for PC and consoles, including the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and yes, even the Nintendo Switch. A cool thing that's been announced is that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available for free if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber or above. This offer exists from September 3 to September 30, so you'll have plenty of time to redeem it.

Unfortunately, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions isn't free to play. For everyone else, it will be $29.99 or £24.99 when the game launches. That is for the Standard Edition.

It is unclear whether Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be crossplay or not. However, another recent WB Games title MultiVersus, does support the feature. It would be unlikely that Quidditch Champions doesn't follow this much-expected functionality.

“The team is excited to unveil Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and showcase our take of this magical sport," said, Paul Ohanian, Chief Executive Officer of the developer Unbroken Studios. "We’ve worked hard to create a Quidditch game to play solo or with friends, that is an authentic representation of the fan-favorite sport.”

The format seems familiar to the PS2 game Quidditch World Cup. We'll be starting with matches in Hogwarts and then the game will expand to other locations, such as the Quidditch World Cup. It seems a bit more detailed than the original Quidditch game, however. You can play as a Beater, Chaser, Keeper, or Seeker. The press release also confirms we'll be able to play as Harry, Ron, Hermoine, and "many other quintessential characters." The Weasley Barrow is another place where we can compete in as well.

A Bonus for Hogwarts Legacy Players

Those who own Hogwarts Legacy will gain a Bonus Legacy Pack. The press release doesn't actually say what's included, unfortunately. It makes sense the two are connected as they're both from Portkey Games.

Unbroken Studios is the developer behind the project. It's a Los Angeles-based studio with 100 developers and helped Rocksteady with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It's also worked on two self-published projects, including Fractured Lands and Fantastic Plastic Squad. While you wait to play this future Harry Potter game, you should check out the indie game darling Ikenfell.