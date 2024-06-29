Key Takeaways Prospector is a base-building game set on an uninhabited space planet, focusing on resource extraction and fulfilling orders for a company.

Players can automate production, explore the planet, and face challenges like hostile creatures and mysterious ruins.

Prospector: The First Contract, a free prologue, will be released on July 12, offering a taste of the full game's experience.

No matter how bad it looks, it's hard not to have hope for the future. Shiny chrome sci-fi worlds evolved into capitalist hellscapes back in the late 80s/early 90s and have been stuck there ever since, but unless it's a straight-up horrorshow there's a belief that individuals can escape even if the society in general won't change. Sometimes it's pure wishful thinking (just about every cyberpunk story ever written) and sometimes Arnold Schwarzenegger manages to get Mars a breathable atmosphere, but aside from the occasional Star Wars/Trek setting, the goal is almost always to break free of being a disposable corporate resource. Difficult as that may be, it seems to be a little easier in Prospector seeing as they've given you an entire wild planet to call your own.

Fulfill Orders, Explore, Survive. Life On a New Planet Keeps a Prospector Busy

Prospector is a base-building automation adventure set on an uninhabited planet in the far reaches of space, and as a prospector it's your job to ship all the resources back to the company, fulfilling orders that get more advanced as each new technology becomes available. The little astronaut is armed with only a mining laser, as capable of extracting organic material from trees as it is ore from rocky outcroppings, and at first that's plenty. Furnaces convert the basic materials into ingots and off they go into space, but after a certain number of shipments new tech becomes available to make bigger and better things, so production needs to ramp up to meet demand. A little automation helps keep the product flowing, though, giving the prospector time to explore the world and learn what other settlers on other planets are up to.

Life on the new planet isn't all harvest, refine, and deliver, after all. Uninhabited doesn't mean peaceful, and there are critters roaming about who will never be your friend. The mining laser makes short work of most of them but when even the easiest and most common critter can explode on death it's best to approach with caution. Meanwhile mysterious ruins hide their secrets and inaccessible areas require new mobility tech to access, plus the robo-helper Ophelia who follows along to provide a little backup support while acting as a defense against harsh weather. It's not too overly difficult to supply the corporation's needs, but surviving to do so will take a little effort.

Prospector has been in a closed but very easily accessible beta for a while and I've been having a lot of fun watching it come together. While beta access is over the early section that it covered is about to be released as a free prologue in the form of Prospector: The First Contract on July 12. (Protip- Hit the berry bushes found in the wild with your mining laser and plant the seeds back near home base. A three by three plot will get you all the berries you need to keep the hunger gauge full and top off health as needed.) It's a fun little base-builder automation game and feels great to play on the Steam Deck, and while the prologue is just the first three hours or so of the full game it's a lot of adventure for a lone prospector trying their best to keep everyone happy in their increasingly busy corner of space.