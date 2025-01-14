Hatsune Miku is now teaming up with the likes of Goku, Darth Vader, and Jonesy as she's now available as a playable character in Fortnite. Her default outfit is available for purchase on the shop, while additional outfits and song from Miku can be retrieved through the Music Pass, replacing Snoop Dogg.

Only Hatsune Miku Joins Fortnite So Far

The only Vocaloid star to be featured in Fortnite so far is Hatsune Miku, the main character from her universe. Hopefully, her friends like Kagamine Len and Meiko appear in Fortnite as well. As of the time of writing, she is currently available on the Item Shop in a bundle or separately. The Hatsune Miku bundle costs 3,200 V-Bucks right now. It includes the following:

Hatsune Miku Outfit (with a LEGO Style)

(with a LEGO Style) Pack-sune Miku Back Bling

Miku Live Emote

Miku Miku Beam Emote

Miku Light Contrail

Hatsune’s Mic-u

Miku’s Beat Drums

“Miku” Jam Track by Anamanaguchi, Hatsune Miku

The default outfit by itself (which also comes with the reactivity on her hair as an effect and the LEGO Style), costs 1,500 V-Bucks. You can also get the Music Pass for additional songs and outfits for Miku. The Music Pass (which costs 1,400 V-Bucks), which has now replaced Snoop Dogg's includes the following:

Neko Hatsune Miku Outfit

Miku Speaker Emote

"Cherry Cordial" Jam Track

Sparklescent Aura

Miku on Stage Loading Screen

Front Page Pose Emote

"Work Work" Jam Track

Shamisen Electric Bass Guitar

Syntheslicer Emote

"Dexting" Jam Track

It's Miku! Emote

Nemia's Night Lights Loading Screen

Paper Lantern Aura

"Sort Skirt/ Long Jacket" Jam Track

Neko Miku Keytar

Leek-To-Go Back Bling

"First Person" Jam Track

Miku Brite Keytar

Hypno-Doughberman Emote

The Break Emote

"Love Donn't Cost a Thing" Jam Track

Neko Miku Guitar

Six String Sniper Emote

"Not Without a Fight" Jam Track

Dough on the Go Emote

Dark Wings Aura

"M@GICAL ☆ CURE! LOVE SHOT!" Jam Track

Shatter Sonic Guitar

Digital Dream Emote

Neko Hatsune Miku - Fortnite Style Outfit

Hatsune Miku's Music Pass will run until April 8. After that, you won't be able to get it.

Fortnite Crew comes with the Battle Pass, LEGO Pass, Music Pass, OG Pass, and 1,000 V-Bucks every month for one subscription cost.

Hatsune Miku Isn't the Only Japanese Character in Fortnite This Week

Her model is available in all modes, including Battle Royale and Fortnite Festival. She can jam to her own songs, in addition to tracks by Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, and Cake. The Hatsune Miku songs included in Fortnite so far include:

"Daisy 2.0" by Ashnikko ft. Hatsune Miku

"World Is Mine" by ryo (supercell) ft. Hatsune Miku

"Miku" by Anamanaguchi, Hatsune Miku

"M@GICAL ☆ CURE! LOVE SHOT!" by Hatsune Miku

Hatsune Miku is not the only Japanese character to join Fortnite this week. If you've purchased the battle pass, you can also get the legendary Godzilla as a skin, starting January 17. Fortnite will have an Energized Godzilla outfit to unlock, and Mothra will also be a glider.