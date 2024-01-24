Key Takeaways Hauntii, developed by Moonloop Games, impresses with its monochrome visuals and unique gameplay, showcased in a new trailer during the Bilibili Annual Game Showcase.

The game follows the protagonist through the land of Eternity, featuring eerie locations like a spectral forest and an insane amusement park, as well as their adorable and creepy residents.

The game is set to come out in 2024 for PC and consoles, published by Firestoke.

Developer Moonloop Games have been wowing quite a few people with their upcoming twin-stick adventure Hauntii, whether it be through its striking monochrome visuals or its unique gameplay, which wound up impressing quite a few of us at Hardcore Gamer thanks to its demo last year, along with its Day of the Devs spotlight. But now a new trailer for the game dropped recently during the Bilibili Annual Game Showcase, which you can check out below. In it, we get to see our title character on their journey through this land between life and death known as Eternity, seeing sights such as a spectral forest, scattered ship remains, an insane amusement park and some of the residents as well...such as a biblically-accurate angel or two that might creep them out.

That said, the angel in question appears to be an Eternian, described as a being that merely looks like an angel, and actually assists lost souls towards reaching the tower where they can eventually ascend. This would make sense, given the mysterious figure cloaked in white accompanying Hauntii is several bits of the gameplay, plus the artwork at the end, suggesting that they may be taking the classic "form that you are comfortable with" approach. Going by some of the action towards the end of the new clip, however, some of the residents of Eternity are still going to be notable troublemakers, where more traditional twin-stick gameplay will likely come into play as you try to defeat them. And that's not even getting into the monstrous creature in the beginning that has our protagonist in their grasp.

Before that, though, we also have scenarios such as a roller coaster ride where players have to dodge obstacles, not to mention a series of ominous altars, mechanisms and the like where the puzzle aspects of the gameplay will likely come into play. As mentioned earlier, Hauntii will also get to check out some of the less-creepy residents wandering around, all of which come across as adorable thanks to the hand-crafted visuals. Overall, the latest trailer makes it appear as though Eternity is quite the unique world to explore, full of many possibilities when it comes to story and gameplay scenarios. We'll see if that does indeed end up being the case when Hauntii comes out later this year for PC and consoles, with a publishing assist courtesy of Firestoke.