We recently had the chance to chat with Samantha (Sam) Cable and Kostia Liakhov about their upcoming game, Copycat. Copycat is a narrative-focused game centered around a newly-adopted shelter cat that discovers the meaning of family, belonging and home. Sam and Kostia are the founders of Spoonful of Wonder, an Australian-based gaming studio that places a lot of emphasis on imagination, soul, and surprisingly, tea! Sure enough, the anticipated indie game seems like it'll be a real tear-jerker. Here's what the duo had to say about their first foray into the gaming scene:

Creating a Game From, Well, Scratch

[Hardcore Gamer] How did you come to have a studio and start making this game?

[Sam] We’ve been working on Copycat for about two and a half years. It’s been a massive project -- I don’t think we expected it to be so big. When we started we worked as a creative team in the world of advertising, so I was doing the words and Kostia was doing the pictures. And then we jumped around, did a couple of short films and then did a kids book, then thought, “Hey, let’s try to make a game! How hard could it be?” (laughs) Turns out, it’s very, very complex.

[Kostia] Yeah and we started working on Copycat in a hobby capacity in our free time because we both love games! We played them growing up and we loved making creative things, so it just only made sense for us to eventually try to make a game. And at some point, we felt like we may have enough skill now, like maybe, you know? Plus YouTube and all the tutorials you can possibly find. So we started working on it and for the first, maybe half a year, it was weekends and nights because we still had our day jobs; and then we got lucky enough to get funded by the Australian Government, and that allowed us to go full-time.

That’s awesome! So how did the Australian Government find out about it? Did you apply for funding, or something else?

[Sam] Yeah, we were put in touch with them and they are such a lovely group of people, always ready to answer all your questions. We made a proposal for them and included a marketing breakdown, a budget breakdown, a script, and of course, a small playable demo.

[Kostia] Screen Australia is the government funding body for film, TV, and over the last few years, they’ve started funding games as well. So we are lucky to have them -- they’ve funded about fifty games in Australia now -- and they’ve been so good and supportive of our work. It’s been very good for the industry.

Take Your Pick of the Litter

That’s amazing, I didn’t even know that existed! I don’t think in the United States that they have anything like that. Okay, I have a few things written down, super casual, but the first question is the most important. What's your favorite type of cat?​​​​​​​

[Kostia] Aw, it's a debate. Our favorite breed is RSPCA cat. That's our "breed" and we really support and encourage people to adopt cats.

[Sam] But if you were to pick one breed, what would it be?

[Kostia] If I were to pick one breed that's not RSPCA? (laughs) I don't know! I love how weird Devon Rexes look just from a design side of things, and they're very sweet. But I'm very, very into the idea of adopting a cat.

[Sam] I think that's good!

[Kostia] And we always argue, if we need to adopt, then do we need to go to the shelter and adopt the oldest, most ugly cat because no one else wants them? Or do we go and adopt a kitten that's going to be with us for years and years? And we're probably going to end up adopting both of them. If we had a youngster and an experienced veteran who's been places -- they would make a good team.

Yeah, I completely get that! I always argue with my mom and sister because they always want a purebred of a specific breed and I say, "No, you know, we should be adopting them instead of just breeding more." But I personally, if I had to pick, would get a Maine Coon or a Siamese; those are probably my two favorites.​​​​​​​

[Kostia] Maine Coons, they're gorgeous, but that's a lot of a cat!

So, Why a Cat?

Yeah, it's the perfect mix between a dog and a cat! (laughs) Okay, so following up on that question, why choose a cat as the focus of the game instead of another animal like a dog?​​​​​​​

[Sam] That's such a good question. We have both grown up with a lot of cats in our lives, and so it made sense to tell a story that's very familiar for us. About the quirks of cats, I think they're so unique, they're so intelligent, and we wanted to use an animal as a vessel for a human story. It just happened to be through the eyes of a cat. I think all animal games have this in common, they have this sense of magicalness that transports you into the world and we can play with metaphor a lot more than with a human protagonist. We've got a unique problem, or challenge, which is that the cat can't talk. So we had to work out ways to add personality to the cat without making it verbalize.

Is Dialogue Really the Cat's Meow?

You just said a bit about not being able to verbalize, but what were some of the biggest obstacles you faced when developing the game?​​​​​​​

[Kostia] Obviously, the main one, as I mentioned, is talking because we didn't want to go into magical realism or make the cat have a human voice (or stuff like that). That's definitely a way to do it, but we wanted to stay a little bit more grounded in our approach. So, expressing the emotions of a cat was challenging because we were limited in the amount of things a cat can say, and our resources for systems and scales to create Disney-esque facial expressions were not a lot. We landed with a few tools to express cats' emotions, one of which is the pop-up text as you walk through the level and interact with objects where text appears with the thoughts of the cat and what the cat thinks about it. This changes throughout the game, and then we also have the narrator.

[Sam] Yeah, he's kind of like the inner voice. He's part coach and part cheerleader and he tells the cat where to go and what to do. He's really sassy and, at the beginning of the game, he has this really proper British Animal Planet-style character; but at the end, he becomes a little more Jojo Rabbit and Stanley Parable where he tries to twist what he's saying in order to get to the player's heart and rock the boat a little bit.

Breaking Down the Team Roles

Okay, did you both work on every element of the game? Or was one of you more focused on programming or narration, or something like that?

[Sam] Yeah, we're a good team! There's always a little bit of a yin and yang where we pick up each other's weaknesses and kind of raise them up. So I mostly worked on the narrative while Kostia was working on the beautiful code.

[Kostia] Yeah, those were our main areas of responsibility and expertise, but as a team of two (and our wonderful composer, Dan, who's working with us), we pretty much had ten roles each.

[Sam] We're both game directing, producing, working on translators, getting music into the game, sound effects -- there's so many different roles that we're able to help each other with if someone has a heavy day.

I've done a game jam before with only a few other people, and I didn't realize how much goes into making a game -- especially with limited workers. Copycat looks great, though, even if it's just the product of two people. I'm super excited about that.

[Sam] It's really out of our depth, like honestly, we're terrified about what's going to happen. We do know that the game, being an indie game, is going to have imperfections and that we can't make everything as good as we want it; sometimes you just have to hope it's good enough.

[Kostia] We're going indie level, like Sam said, so we're not charging seventy dollars for it. It's going to be shorter, on a smaller scale, a narrative experience.

[Sam] But it's got a lot of heart to it and so much love. We really hope it resonates with animal lovers.

​​​​​​​

Clawing Out the Narrative

I definitely think it'll stand out. I know games like Stray have recently come out, but most popular indie games at the moment are typically dungeon crawlers or turn-based stuff. That's why this kind of caught my eye, because it's very narrative-focused. I think it'll appeal to a very specific subset of the audience at first, but I feel like it'll definitely grow (especially with how fast other animal games have popped up). Since I have such a passion for narrative, I wanted to ask this: how did creating the narrative work? Was it the main focus of early development or were technical components more of what you worked on in the beginning?

[Sam] Great question. So, because we both come from advertising, our job has always been to come up with ideas and put that into a commercial. So we really value the ideation side of things. We worked through lots of different types of ideas, like we wanted to make an animal game and we wanted it to be story driven; what could that perfect combination be? And when we landed on that, we figured out how we could tell a story that's self-contained and decided on it being a house. We wanted to kind of just work within four walls and tell a story.

[Kostia] And somehow it turned into a neighborhood and streets and everything. We are better storytellers than programmers, so we came up with the story first and then we came up with the gameplay. Some people would say that's an inside-out way to do things, in reverse, but we just wanted to get the story right and then come up with gameplay that would help tell the story.

Who's the Purr-fect Audience?

Who do you think, as an audience, will enjoy this game? It can be pretty general, but I was looking at the tags on Steam and they're crazy; like between cute and psychological horror, that's one of the ones someone has tagged it as.

[Sam] What?!

Yeah, some players might be confused when they're looking at it to see whether it looks good or not. I was just wondering: if you had to pitch it to somebody, who would you say it's for?

[Kostia] The psychological horror came up a few times... yeah, I don't know! Some things we found about our audience is that when we showcased our game for the first time at PAX, we thought we would have a very defined demographic. But, during PAX when we had our playable demo, the amount of people and the diversity of people was crazy. We had twelve-year-old kids playing with their parents, and then we had a guy show up in his sixties wearing a leather jacket with facial tattoos, and he enjoyed it. Then he wouldn't stop telling us about Mittens, his cat, and we realized that the audience for our game is not a demographic but people who love cats or love narrative games. In terms of comparison, we think that people who enjoy games like Life is Strange would like Copycat. We always describe Copycat as Life is Strange meets Stray in the Stanley Parable universe, so that just tells you a little bit of the bigger picture there.

I was looking at the trailer that's on Steam and the floating text kind of reminds me of What Remains of Edith Finch, if you guys have ever played that.​​​​​​​

[Sam] Yes! That was a big influence for us. We loved that they were able to tell such simple, self-contained stories and we liked the way the character moved through the story to access more information. Because we were narrative based, we had to make the information and the way you see it more interesting, so Edith Finch was a big inspiration for us.

Fur the Record, What Inspired Copycat?

I know we were just talking about Edith Finch and Stanley Parable and all of those, but were there any big inspirations in the creation of the game? It can be video games, TV, books, movies, any of those that really inspired you.​​​​​​​

[Kostia] From a storytelling perspective, I have two of them. (Looks at Sam) You grew up on Pixar and Disney.

[Sam] I think that the lightness, that comes from Pixar, Disney and Dreamworks; it's a story that's going to entertain kids but also move adults. It honestly is going to be a really powerful mode to layer in metaphor and tell a really wholesome, meaningful story to the end. So yeah, Pixar and Disney for me.

[Kostia] In terms of gameplay, Life is Strange is probably our favorite game ever and we're looking forward to the new one. It's been a big inspiration in gameplay and atmosphere-wise as well, which is ironic because I grew up playing Counter-Strike. (laughs) It's as far away as it gets from this! And Sam grew up playing Pokémon and stuff, but we found that this is what we want to do and this is the look, feel and vibe we're going for.

Talking About Some Paw-fect Games

This is not even related to the game, but what are both of your top three favorite games?

[Kostia] I grew up mainly as a PC player, so Counter-Strike has a place in my heart even though I don't play much anymore. Like how you were on a Valorant team, I was on a Counter-Strike team in high school and that was a big part of my life. And Mafia: the City of Lost Heaven -- the narrative and the atmosphere of that game are wonderful; that was very, very special. For the third one, I'm a big fan of stealth games. It's kind of retro, but Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell was also super nostalgic. I heard that they're remaking that one, so I really hope that's the case!

[Sam] Mine is Pokémon Blue; I'm very loyal towards that. Also, Life is Strange and Night in the Woods. Okay, tell us yours.

Oh gosh, I don't know! I feel like it changes so much. Detroit Become Human is definitely my number one, partially because I completed it in one sitting while on bedrest after knee surgery in high school -- it's just so good. Probably Batman: Arkham Asylum because I'm a huge comic person, and I don't know the third! I'll just say Diablo III because I've beat it about three times with my dad and I love the story. That's actually why I can't really play Diablo IV with him, because he just wants to grind to get all the best gear and fight while I'm like, "No! Give me the quests and the narrative." I've also been playing Knights of the Old Republic recently and that's been really nice.​​​​​​​

[Sam] That's an awesome list!

Wrapping Everything Up

Thank you! That's all I had for you guys, but is there something you want to talk about or any questions you want to ask? ​​​​​​​

[Sam] Maybe we can share a little bit, since you said you're excited about the narrative and we might not have answered the questions as well as we should have. We're still getting used to interviews! I was thinking that something that's been interesting for us has been choosing to do the narrative in a way that you would approach film. We have a three-act, transformative narrative arc where our protagonist goes on a journey and goes from being homeless to finding a home. We have turning points through each of the acts, and very clear acts to make sure we have very natural highs and lows in the story. We have a moral choice mechanic where it kind of forks off -- they're very small choices, but you do get to make some decisions like "Do you kill the mother bird or the baby bird? Do you stand in front of the car or do you leave the road?"

[Kostia] Spoilers! Yeah, the film and cinema part has been a big influence, actually, because that's our original background. But that applies to color theory, picking up contrasting colors, building the environments that help tell the story, expressing the characters' emotions through color, through weather -- that's been something that's a big challenge but is working and is very rewarding to see working. We definitely take a lot of inspiration from cinema and from film. It's been a good journey.

Related Dino Shop Sim Amber Isle Release Date Announced Paleofolk will be taking over your PC later this year.

It said that it was a walking simulator on Steam and I thought that it was more than that! I think it may seem that way to someone who isn't familiar with games like Life is Strange, like you said, but it's my mission to make people understand that there's more to it than that. I haven't even played it yet, but I feel like there are stories that can be told without someone whispering in your ear and telling you what to do the whole time. I think that exploration is important and a big part of that.​​​​​​​

[Sam] For sure! I think what we are trying to do is break your heart and then put it back together. I think there's something wholesome and bittersweet in poignant stories, and at the end of the day we'll make people just want to hug their pet.