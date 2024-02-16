Key Takeaways HAWKED, a treasure hunting and extraction shooter, has launched on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Players can join forces through cross-play functionality and race against time to collect and extract artifacts on the enigmatic island of X-Isle.

The game offers intense PvPvE encounters, character customization, booby-trapped temples, and regular updates to keep players engaged.

MY.GAMES, a leading publisher and developer, has announced the launch of HAWKED, an exhilarating treasure hunting and extraction shooter, on multiple platforms. Renegades can now embark on the ultimate adventure on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S, with cross-play functionality allowing players to join forces regardless of their platform of choice.

HAWKED introduces a unique gameplay experience where teams of up to three players, or daring solo adventurers, race against time to collect and extract Artifacts from the enigmatic island of X-Isle. Armed with distinctive abilities and customizable builds, players must navigate treacherous terrain, outwit opponents, and overcome monstrous adversaries to claim victory.

The ultimate treasure hunt experience awaits

Andy Duthie, Executive Producer of HAWKED, expressed his excitement for the game's expansion to new platforms: "With HAWKED, we aimed to create the ultimate treasure hunt experience—a game that seamlessly blends adventure with accessibility, offering a thrilling journey for every player. From the outset, we envisioned bringing this experience to consoles, and we're thrilled to welcome players to join the hunt across X-Isle, retrieving artifacts and forging their legacy as legendary treasure hunters."

The launch of HAWKED on PC and consoles coincides with the debut of its inaugural season, "Issue #1: Renegades." In this season, players assume the roles of intrepid treasure hunters collaborating with the GRAIL corporation to unravel the mysteries of X-Isle. As they delve deeper into the island's secrets, they will uncover hidden truths and face exhilarating challenges, culminating in a climactic finale that sets the stage for future adventures.

HAWKED offers a plethora of features to enthrall players, including intense PvPvE encounters, extensive character customization options, and an ever-evolving island teeming with dangers and discoveries. Traversing the dynamic landscape of X-Isle, players will encounter booby-trapped temples, solve intricate puzzles, and contend with formidable adversaries, all while vying for coveted treasures and artifacts.

With regular updates, limited-time events, and seasonal launches planned, the world of HAWKED promises to evolve and expand over time, offering players endless opportunities for exploration and excitement. For the latest news and updates, players are encouraged to visit the official HAWKED website and follow the game's social media channels - you can follow them on X (formerly known as Twitter) here.

HAWKED is now available for download on the MY.GAMES Launcher, Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store, inviting adventurers of all stripes to embark on the ultimate treasure hunt and stake their claim as the greatest Renegades of X-Isle. Check out the launch trailer on HAWKED's official YouTube channel here!