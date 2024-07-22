Key Takeaways Heihachi returns in Tekken 8 despite being canonically dead.

Teaser trailer hints at new story chapter with strong forces clashing.

One more DLC character is coming to Tekken 8 lineup this year.

Despite claims that Heihachi is canonically dead in the series, he returns as DLC fighter in Tekken 8. Announced before the end of the Tekken 8 tournament at EVO 2024, Heihachi is scheduled to launch sometime in the fall/autumn this year. He's joining the likes of Eddy and Lidia, the two previously announced and released characters in the pack.

Heihachi is Somehow Alive

Bandai Namco says the "story is far from over" in this trailer's video description, as Heihachi is still very much alive after the events of Tekken 7. Him and his son Kazuya fought each other for what seemed to be one last time until Sunday's announcement. There will be a new chapter added to the story as well, featuring Eddy, Lidia, and now Heihachi. The trailer teases a climactic end to the narrative with two strong forces clashing in what seems to be in space.

One more character is still yet to be revealed for this year's lineup of DLC characters. It will be interesting to see who follows up the leader of the Mishima Zaibatsu. Some fans hope it's a third-party character like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Tifa, similar to Noctis who starred in Tekken 7 as DLC. Tekken 8's rival Street Fighter 6 is adding The King of Fighters' Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui as DLC in the future.

Heihachi in Tekken 8 wasn't the only surprise of EVO 2024. Out of nowhere, SNK released a modern port of SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos, a thought to be long lost crossover fighter, on PS5, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch. It has rollback netcode support as well, which is a neat extra. SVC Chaos also has 36 characters from across the two brands' history, such as Zero, Athena, and Ryu.

Rivals 2 also had a great showing at EVO 2024, revealing Orcane for the platform fighter. The developer also revealed that all of its upcoming DLC characters will be free with cosmetics being the main form of in-game purchases.

Tekken 8 has been a successful fighter for Bandai Namco. The game sold over 2 million copies during the first month of its release. "Tekken 8 is a bold direction in the fighter genre that ultimately leads to it being one of the greatest fighting games of all time," said our five out of five-star review. "The amount of content that Bandai Namco is offering here is more than ever before seen in a fighting game."