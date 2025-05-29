It has been roughly three years since the action adventure game, Hell is Us, was announced to grand anticipation. Meshing various compelling story elements of civil war and the manifestation of emotions, not to mention featuring striking combat and a rich world to explore, Hell is Us is shaping up to be a sleeper hit of 2025. We were able to sit down with the Creative Director behind Hell is Us, Jonathan Jacques Belletête, best known for his work on more at Eidos Montreal and Ubisoft, to talk more about what drove Rogue Factor to create their biggest and potentially best project yet.

Related Elden Ring Heads to Nintendo Switch 2 Bandai Namco's Elden Ring will grace the Nintendo Switch 2.

[Hardcore Gamer] It has been a long five years of development, but with only a couple more months from release, how are you and your team feeling about things?

[Jonathan Jacques Belletête] Really good I would say. Honestly, after 25 years in this industry, all in Montreal, most of the AAA studios -- [by] most I mean Ubisoft, and then we left to start Eidos in 2007 to do Deus Ex -- that’s beside the point. Honestly, for all the efforts we’ve had to do, because we’re such a small team, and the game is not perfect -- I mean I don’t think there’s any game that’s perfect. It’d be stupid to say stuff like that, so the game definitely has its things, and it’s normal, and I think we’ve achieved something pretty interesting, especially for such a small team in terms of quality and the ideas and scope. The team is doing really well and something has happened that I have never seen. Very few people in a game development team actually play the game they’re working on; it’s a thing. You have to force people to play it sometimes to know what they’re actually working on to know what the beast is.

It doesn’t stop them from doing their job properly, but when the game has reached the state it is now when it’s entirely playable -- [even with] bugs and rough edges -- [our team is] playing it at night, at home. That is the game we would play, like Francois, our Lead Environment Director. He finished it, and [he wasn't] playing to find bugs, [but because] that was the game he felt like playing. That has never happened in my career before. Not in Assassin’s Creed, not in Deus Ex, not on Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s always a core amount of people who do it, and they mostly do it to make sure everything works. But the team started to play out of fun, and I was like, "maybe something’s happening." So people are doing well; they’re happy, I mean obviously, tired -- but it kind of comes with it.