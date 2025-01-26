Hell Let Loose isn’t your run-of-the-mill first-person shooter. There’s no glowing waypoint to follow, no lone-wolf glory to chase, and almost no room for guessing your way through combat. This game throws you into the thick of war, with bullets flying, tanks roaring, and teammates shouting orders like their lives depend on it — because they do!

For first timers, Hell Let Loose is more like being handed a rifle, pointed toward the chaos, and told, “Good luck, champ.” If you’ve found yourself lost in the trenches, face-planted in the mud, or respawning more often than actually playing, don’t worry — you’re not alone. With these tips, you’ll go from being cannon fodder to your squad’s MVP.

8 Don’t Forget to Build Outposts and Garrisons

As a squad leader, it’s absolutely crucial to consistently set up both outposts (OPs) and garrisons in Hell Let Loose. These spawn points are exclusive to your squad, allowing members to rejoin the fight swiftly after being taken out. The beauty of OPs lies in their flexibility. You can place them virtually anywhere on the map without the need for supplies. This means you can adapt quickly to different battle dynamics. And easily position your squad to flank enemies or defend critical points.

Garrisons, on the other hand, are accessible to the entire team, making them indispensable for maintaining a strong frontline. Building a garrison requires 50 supplies in friendly territory and 100 in enemy territory. While this might take a lot of resources, the payoff is immense. A well-placed garrison ensures that your team can sustain pressure on objectives and respond promptly to enemy movements.

7 Defend the Entire Sector Instead of Only the Strongpoint

Focusing only on the strongpoint is like locking your front door but leaving all the windows open. By defending the sector, you’ll spot enemies before they reach your strongpoint, giving you time to prepare and wreck their plans. Enemy Garrisons and Outposts love to hide in the dark corners of your sector, just outside the strongpoint. If you only defend the strongpoint, those sneaky spawns stay untouched, and waves of enemies keep flooding in.

Similarly, if your whole team is clumped at the strongpoint, you’re practically begging to be surrounded. A clever enemy squad will sneak around, hit you from behind, and ruin your day. But if you spread out and patrol the sector, you can find and destroy those spawn points. No spawns? No reinforcements. No reinforcements? No attack. Boom, you’ve just saved the day! And remember the most effective way of defending your sector is by using two squads.

6 Throw Smoke Grenades to Block Your Enemy’s Vision — Not Yours

Imagine pushing forward, and suddenly, you’re blinded by your own smoke. Not ideal, right? That’s why knowing when and how to use smoke is crucial. When you toss a smoke grenade, it doesn’t just obscure vision — it throws a wrench into the enemy’s ability to aim or respond effectively. This distraction gives your squad the opportunity to push harder, get closer, and overwhelm their defenses. They can’t shoot what they can’t see! It’s the perfect tool for surprise attacks or securing objectives.

Timing is key when throwing smoke grenades. Toss your smoke right before you make a move. Too early and it doesn’t disrupt their vision; too late, and it doesn’t offer enough cover. And always let your team know where and when you’re deploying smoke. Coordination turns chaos into control.

5 Don’t Peek Out from the Same Angle Multiple Times When Taking Cover

As with most first-person shooters, avoid peeking from the same angle multiple times when taking cover. It might seem like a small detail, but it can be a lifesaver. If you keep peeking from the same spot, the enemy will quickly figure out where you’re coming from. And that’s just a death sentence! If you peek from different positions, you make it harder for the enemy to land their shots. And that gives you a better chance to get the drop on them before they even know you’re there.

You should also get comfortable crouching or leaning. But leaning too much can make you more visible than you think. If you’re always leaning from the same angle, you’ll get predictable—and you don’t want that. Mix it up! Try leaning from different sides of cover, and you’ll be harder to hit.

4 Use Frag Grenades to Clear Out Mobs But Communicate with Your Squad First

If you’re pinned down by a group of enemies holed up in a house, trench, or tight corner, what do you do? You could charge in like Rambo and hope for the best… or you could toss in a frag grenade and let it do the dirty work for you. A single well-placed throw can take out an entire enemy squad — or at least scare the pants off them.

Friendly fire in Hell Let Loose is all too real, so before you chuck that explosive, tell your squad where you’re throwing it. A quick “Frag out, west side!” in proximity chat saves lives (and stops you from getting yelled at in voice comms).

3 Use Artillery for Long-Range Destruction Without Risk

Having an artillery is like having a giant “STOP” button for your enemies. Is their infantry pushing too hard? Are they setting up in a key location? BOOM — artillery shuts it all down. A well-placed barrage can halt their advance, scatter their defenses, or block reinforcements from joining the fight.

With their massive range, artillery can hit almost any part of the map. That means whether your squad is stuck in trenches or storming a point, you’ve got their back. Big explosions + safe distance = major battlefield win. But before you start blowing stuff up, talk to your team. Use markers and check with your commander or squad leaders to make sure you’re hitting the right spots. And remember that artillery isn’t just about “point and shoot.” To hit targets with deadly precision, you’ll need to adjust for range and elevation.

2 Stick with Your Squad Instead of Going Solo

Let's get one thing straight — Hell Let Loose isn’t Call of Duty. This is a game where teamwork isn’t just a suggestion; it’s a lifesaver. Running solo on the battlefield makes you the easiest target around. No cover fire. No medic to patch you up. No one to yell at you.

One of the coolest things about Hell Let Loose is the squad-based communication. You get your own private chat channel to talk strategy, call out enemy tanks, or just crack jokes while you’re holding the line. When you’re flying solo? You’re stuck with proximity chat, which is basically shouting into the void and hoping someone nearby cares.

1 Microphones Are Almost as Important as Guns

A microphone helps you play your part, whether you’re coordinating flanks, relaying enemy positions, or warning your team about a sneaky recon squad. Squad leaders and commanders thrive on strong communication. If you’re garbling your callouts like a robot stuck in a blender, you’re not helping — you're hindering.

With a solid mic, you’re not just a teammate; you’re a battle buddy. You can joke around, share tactics, and celebrate those epic moments together. That moment when you and your squad take down a tank or hold the strongpoint under heavy fire? Those cheers of victory are better when they’re loud and clear. A good microphone is just as important as a gun in this shooter game.