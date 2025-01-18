In Hell Let Loose, your gun isn’t just a weapon — it’s your survival kit, your ticket to victory, and even your best friend on the battlefield. Whether you’re sniping enemies from a distance, mowing down squads at close quarters, or just trying not to get blown to pieces in the chaos, the right gun can make all the difference. And let’s be real — some guns just hit different.

Some guns pack a punch that make you feel unstoppable, while others? Well, let’s just say they’re more like paperweights in the chaos. That’s why we’ve done the legwork (and a lot of trigger-pulling) to bring you this list. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill firearms; we’re talking about the heavy hitters, the game-changers, and the weapons that leave your enemies wondering what just hit them.

10 Mosin Nagant 91/30

Precision Over Speed

The Mosin Nagant 91/30 is built for accuracy and punch, and while it might take a second to reload between shots, the payoff is massive. One well-placed round can drop an enemy from a distance. Chambered in 7.62×54mmR, this rifle is great for mid-to-long-range shots, and a good shot can take out an enemy in one clean hit.

Whether you're taking down infantry from a distance or picking off threats before they get too close, the Mosin Nagant can handle it with ease. It’s not a sniper rifle, but it sure feels like one when you make that long-distance kill!

9 Karabiner 98k

Pin-Point Accuracy for Long-Range Attacks

If you love picking off enemies from long distances, the Karabiner 98k might be your best friend. And since the Karabiner 98k excels in long-range combat, find a good vantage point, settle in, and take your shots from a distance.

The Karabiner 98k is a bolt-action rifle, which means each shot takes a little longer than semi-automatics like the M1 Garand. You have to manually cycle the bolt after each shot. This isn’t the rifle for spraying bullets everywhere, but if you’ve got patience and a steady hand, the Kar98k rewards you with deadly precision. So, take your time, aim carefully, and let those shots land!

8 MP40

Respectable Fire Rate to Handle Smaller Groups from Close Range

Whether you’re charging through trenches, clearing buildings, or turning corners into kill zones, the MP40 doesn’t disappoint. This weapon shines as your go-to in fast-paced, close-quarter encounters. Its low recoil and steady rate of fire make it forgiving enough for beginners in tactical shooters, but lethal in the hands of a pro.

The MP40 fires at a respectable 600 rpm. And with a 32-round magazine, the MP40 offers just the right amount of ammo to clean up one firefight and prepare for the next. You also want to use the MP40’s mobility to your advantage. Sneak around enemy positions, surprise them with a spray of precision bullets, and disappear before they know what hit them.

7 Gewehr 43

Dominates Medium-Range Fights

The Gewehr 43 is a weapon for the thinking soldier. It's not the flashiest, but it’s ridiculously dependable. Need to hold a chokepoint? No problem. Want to land clean shots from medium range? It’s got you. Facing a sudden close-range ambush? You can still come out swinging thanks to its semi-auto design.

This gun shines in medium-range fights, where its ability to quickly fire follow-up shots can turn the tide. No messing around with bolt-action reloading here—just aim, shoot, and repeat until your enemies wish they’d never crossed you.

6 SVT-40

Bigger Magazine Than Most Bolt-Action Rifles and Hits Harder

The SVT-40 is all about balance. It bridges the gap between bolt-action precision and automatic firepower. This makes it perfect for those moments when you need to shoot fast but still hit hard. With the SVT-40 you can fire off shots much faster than bolt-action rifles, making it ideal for keeping enemies pinned or quickly finishing off targets.

While it’s not an SMG, it’s fast enough to let you stay aggressive without sacrificing accuracy. The SVT-40 boasts 10-round magazines. That’s five more rounds than bolt-action rifles like the

Karabiner 98k and M1903A4 Springfield. And this gives you just enough extra firepower to tip the scales in a fight. Those extra shots can be the difference between taking out two enemies and getting caught reloading.

5 MG42

Impressive Firepower for Sustained Carnage

What makes the MG42 outshine other machine guns is its sheer firepower. The MG42’s rapid rate of fire (we're talking about 1,200 rounds per minute!) means you can keep the enemy’s heads down while your team pushes forward. So if you're all about keeping pressure on the opposition, this is your dream machine.

A 250-round belt means you’ve got more than enough ammo to keep the carnage going for a while. You won’t be reloading every five seconds, and that makes you a serious threat to anyone who dares step into your line of fire. A 6.1-second reload time may not seem like lightning speed, but it’s fast for a machine gun of this caliber.

4 M1918A2 Browning Automatic Rifle

Combination of a Rifle and a Machine Gun

The M1918A2 Browning Automatic Rifle (M1918A2 BAR) sits somewhere between a rifle and a machine gun, giving you the best of both worlds. Need to take out a few enemies in quick succession? Done. Want to suppress the other team while your buddies flank? No problem.

In tight spaces, the M1918A2 BAR’s automatic fire turns you into a wrecking ball. At mid-range, its accuracy and stopping power let you pick off enemies with ease. Sure, it doesn’t have the massive magazines of an MG42, but it still delivers solid suppressive fire.

3 PPSh-41

Better Fire Rate Than All Other SMGs

The PPSh-41 isn’t a weapon for sneaky long-range sniping or carefully timed headshots. It’s all about getting up close, dumping a ridiculous number of bullets and leaving a trail of chaos in your wake. The PPSh-41 churns out bullets at a staggering 1,000 rpm. That’s faster than most SMGs in the game and enough to make your enemies panic before they even know what hit them.

When it comes to magazines, you’ve got two options: the 35-round stick mag or the glorious 71-round drum mag. But whichever you go for, don’t even think about trying to snipe with this thing. The PPSh-41 shines in tight, chaotic environments where you can spray and pray.

2 Sturmgewehr 44

Solid Damage, Manageable Recoil, and a Big Magazine

The Sturmgewehr 44 or STG 44 offers the feel of a rifle, but the firepower of a submachine gun. At 450 rounds per minute, the STG 44 is fast enough to lay down a barrage of bullets without spiraling out of control. You can stay aggressive while still hitting your targets. Whether you're spraying at close range or squeezing off bursts at medium range, it keeps you in the fight.

With 30 rounds in the mag, you’ve got enough firepower to handle most firefights before needing to reload. That’s a big step up from bolt-action rifles, where every shot feels like a gamble. With the STG 44, you’re playing with a stacked deck.

1 M1 Garand

Perfect for Medium-Range Combat

If there’s any gun in this first-person shooter that you won’t regret getting your hands on, it’s the M1 Garand. It’s not too slow, not too fast — it’s just right. Its semi-automatic rate of fire means you can lay down consistent fire without sacrificing precision. The damage is strong enough to make enemies think twice about peeking out of cover and the range makes it adaptable to almost any combat situation. Plus, there’s something so satisfying about the way it sounds and handles—it’s just fun to use.

Use cover to your advantage when using this semi-automatic. The Garand’s medium range excels when you’ve got a good line of sight. And with 8 rounds, you might be tempted to reload quickly, but don’t worry. You can often finish a fight without needing to eject that clip prematurely.