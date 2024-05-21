Key Takeaways Guide followers through the forest to Borgavirki for "A Guiding Light."

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 offers a range of achievements that test your skills in combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to unlock all achievements in the game. Much of the achievements available for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 revolve around the story, so playing the game should farm you the grand majority of achievements save for opening Photomode and the collection of the Lorestangir, and beginning new game plus.

This guide contains spoilers for the story of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

A Guiding Light

Description: Guide your followers through the forest to reach Borgavirki.

How to Unlock:

Progress through the storyline until you reach the quest where you must lead your followers. Navigate the forest, ensuring your followers stay close and safe from any threats. Successfully reach Borgavirki to unlock this achievement.

End the Tyranny

Description: Expose the Godi’s lies and end the tyranny.

How to Unlock:

Advance the main questline until you confront the Godi. Gather evidence and expose the lies perpetrated by the Godi. End the tyranny by completing the confrontation sequence.

Glimpses of the Gods

Description: Reveal secret paths behind hidden faces.

How to Unlock:

Throughout the game, look for hidden faces in the environment. Use Senua’s focus ability to reveal secret paths behind these faces. Discover multiple secret paths to earn this achievement.

Returned to the Earth

Description: Speak Ingunn’s name, and release Illtauga from her rage.

How to Unlock:

Reach the part of the story where you encounter Illtauga. Learn Ingunn’s name through exploration and dialogue. Speak Ingunn’s name to Illtauga to calm her rage and complete the task.

Seeing Things Differently

Description: Launch any chapter with an alternate narrator.

How to Unlock:

Access the chapter selection menu. Choose any chapter and select the option to play with an alternate narrator. Start the chapter to unlock this achievement.

Tales of Midgard

Description: Collect all the Lorestangir.

How to Unlock:

Explore every area thoroughly to find the Lorestangir collectibles. There are several Lorestangir scattered throughout the game. Use your focus ability to spot them. Collect all the Lorestangir to earn this achievement.

Keep an eye out for our guide on how to find all the Lorestangir coming soon!

The Hidden World

Description: Find the entrance to the realm of the Hiddenfolk.

How to Unlock:

During your exploration, listen for clues and look for visual hints indicating the presence of Hiddenfolk. Use Senua’s focus ability to uncover hidden entrances. Find the entrance to their realm to unlock this achievement.

The Man in the Middle

Description: Rescue the stranger from the draugar ritual.

How to Unlock:

Progress to the part of the story where a stranger is being subjected to a draugar ritual. Defeat the draugar and interrupt the ritual. Successfully rescue the stranger to earn this achievement.

The Next Sign

Description: Survive the shipwreck and capture the Bjarg slavemaster.

How to Unlock:

Continue through the main storyline until you experience the shipwreck event. Survive the shipwreck and make your way to the location of the Bjarg slavemaster. Capture the slavemaster to unlock this achievement.

The Storm Calmed

Description: Speak Seageirr’s name, and end Sjávarrisi’s isolation.

How to Unlock:

Reach the segment of the game involving Sjávarrisi’s isolation. Discover Seageirr’s name through exploration and interaction. Speak Seageirr’s name to end the isolation and earn the achievement.

Worth a Thousand Words

Description: Open photo mode.

How to Unlock:

At any point during the game, pause and select the photo mode option. Open and explore the features of the photo mode. Simply accessing photo mode will unlock this achievement.

By following this guide, you can systematically work through Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and unlock all achievements. Enjoy your journey through the game’s rich narrative and challenging gameplay!