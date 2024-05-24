Key Takeaways Finding hidden faces unlocks lore and achievements, leading to "Glimpses of the Gods" achievement and extra lore section.

Each hidden face reveals a hidden path, tree, and lore piece, adding depth to the game's narrative.

Detailed guide by chapter helps you locate all hidden faces throughout the game, enhancing the overall experience.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 features a couple of collections that you can complete throughout the game. One of these include the hidden faces, of which there are 17 you can find throughout the game. Finding them will get you a chance at some expanded lore for the Hellblade universe, as well as bragging rights because they can be quite difficult to find as they blend in to the background fairly well.

When you find one of these faces in the wilds, use Senua's focus on them to reveal a hidden path which will lead to a tree. Focusing once more on the tree will get you a small voice-over monologue that adds some extra lore and depth to the narrative at play in this game.

Rewards for Finding Hidden Faces

Each hidden face in the game will reveal a secret path, once you have focused on it, and then a small tree that you can focus on again. After you've focused on the tree, you will get a bit more lore - nothing too long.

Finding each of these will get you the "Glimpses of the Gods" achievement and a new section in the Extras menu, titled "Landdisasteinar Stories" (try saying that one five times fast). This Extra allows you to listen to those pieces of lore again as much as you like.

This guide will go through each hidden face chapter-by-chapter. Let's get into it.

Chapter 1: Reykjanesta Hidden Faces

There aren't any Hidden Faces in Chapter 1, so you can safely use this time to get used to the controls of the game without worry about missing anything!

Chapter 2: Freyslaug Hidden Faces

There are two hidden faces in this chapter. You will find them in the sequences where you return home and the second one when you meet the stranger. We'll go in order of how you find them.

First Hidden Face

You will find this one after you resolve the first rune puzzle, in the section where Senua's is remembering her home. This will come after you've found her mirror and learn to fight with it. You'll cross a bridge and have to pass through a house with a man hanging from a hook inside, and on the other side you will continue down the path until you reach a torch. The Hidden Face will be right in front of that.

This one is impossible to miss, so don't worry too much.

Second Hidden Face

After rescuing Fargrimr from the draugar, he will begin walking away from the village and you'll have to follow him. Shortly, he'll cross a bridge. When you reach it, look to your left, and there will be a hidden face in the rocks there. This one is a bit more difficult to find than the first.

Chapter 3: Raudholar Hidden Faces

In total, there are five stone faces to find in this chapter - two of which you can find in the Red Hills sequence and then the rest during the hill sequence.

First Hidden Face

The first one comes up fairly quickly. After you've walked down a hill, you will see the ruins of a few buildings scattered about. As you enter the clearing, you'll take a right which will lead you down a path - follow it, and you will find the first Hidden Face in a small clearing. It will be on the left as you enter.

Second Hidden Face

The second one is in the same area. You'll go back to the main path and, this time, head the opposite direction. You'll pass the remains of a house and, walking straight back from that house, you'll find the next hidden face.

Third Hidden Face

Your next hidden faces will come after the cutscenes in the forest, afterwhich Fargrimr will set you on a path to find the hiddenfolk. As you set out, you'll come across a shallow puddle - the path splits shortly after that. Take the left at the fork, and you'll be face-to-face with the next hidden face.

Fourth Hidden Face

The next hidden face comes after the first of the hiddenfolk's puzzles, so you have some time before you have to think of the next. Once you've completed it, you'll head through the gate you've just opened and a stone face will be on the right side of the path. It's pretty obvious to see.

Fifth Hidden Face

This one comes after the second hiddenfolk puzzle. Once again, you'll pass through the gate and go down a path that leads you down a hill. You'll see a drop-off which you'll have to jump down, and then in the next clearing the path goes off to the left. Follow it and on the right side, there will be a ledge to climb up. The stone face will be next to you on the right.

Chapter 4: Huldufolk Hidden Faces

This chapter has four hidden faces to find, three of which are in the caves section of this game. Let's get into them.

First Hidden Face

Upon entering the caves, you'll have to go through a narrow passage and then drop off a ledge. From here you'll crouch through an even smaller doorway, and you'll see a hidden face on your left.

Second Hidden Face

Continuing along, you'll find the first brazier that reveals a ramp up to the main path when lit. Follow that through the tunnels until you find the second lit brazier, after which you will turn to the right to reach the brazier and extinguish it. This will reveal a door.

Now, instead of dropping down, turn around. The next hidden face will be along the path you took to get to where you are now.

Third Hidden Face

Going past that second brazier now, there will be a hole in the floor that you have to drop through into some water. Before you go any further, turn around and follow the tunnel behind you to the next hidden face.

Fourth Hidden Face

After you've bested the rest of this sequence, you will be led through the dark by the hiddenfolk's light and eventually come to a naturally lit cave. To the right, there's a hole with floating rocks, and to your left there's another. Go left, and it'll be at the edge of the hole looking left.

Chapter 5: Bardarvik Hidden Faces

This chapter has six hidden faces to find. The first of which is right at the beginning of this new chapter.

First Hidden Face

At the start of the chapter, you will be walking with your companions along some cliffs. Once the guys disappear, you can keep following the path until you cross a stream. To your right, there's a water fall, and a hidden face just to the right of it.

Second Hidden Face

After you've met Astridr, you'll begin walking with her. She will squeeze through a narrow gap. Before you go after her, look to the right to see the next hidden face.

Third Hidden Face

This one comes after the first rune puzzle in Bardarvik, which will take you back to the main path. You will go to the cliff edge. On your right will be the next hidden face.

Fourth Hidden Face

This hidden face, you'll actually most likely find during the second rune puzzle. Once you find the middle rune, you'll head to a second cove just beside the first. Before you start trying to solve this area's puzzle, drop down to the beach and go behind the shipwreck. You'll go through a narrow gap, which then takes you through a tunnel. At the end of the tunnel there will be a lorestangir. When you exit the tunnel, turn around to find the hidden face.

Fifth Hidden Face

After completing solving the second rune puzzle, head into the beach cave. You'll start an underwater sequence where the hiddenfolk share a story with you, you can go through this safely. Once you get back to town, you'll pass by a lit torch. Turn to go downhill there, and you'll see a second torch. Just past that, you will want to take a right to head behind a house. There will be a hidden face between the fence and the roof.

Sixth Hidden Face

The last hidden face of this chapter comes after the previous hidden face. You'll turn around and head back up to the main path, heading right. Take the first left branching off of that. You'll go past another house and pass by some walls, which also hide another lorestangir. Keep following it to the end and walk around the house you find there to the right side. Beside a torch and to the left will be the last hidden face.

Chapter 6: Borgarvirki Hidden Faces

There are no hidden faces in this chapter. Instead, this chapter's all about closing out the story of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, so enjoy it! Good luck with your hunt, gamers.