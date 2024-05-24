Key Takeaways Collect all Lorestangir in Hellblade 2 for new features in the Extras menu - narration options included.

Hidden faces and Lorestangir are essential collectibles for unlocking achievements and new story elements.

Detailed guide on finding Lorestangir in different chapters, each with unique locations and a number of collectibles.

In Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, there are a couple of collectibles to look out for. One of which is the lorestangir - tall posts surrounded by glowing symbols that stand out from the environment, but can be tough to find. Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2 has 18 of these guys scattered throughout the game. When you find them, you have to focus on them to get their symbols to glow on the posts (marking how many you've collected, or tragically missed).

Collecting all the Lorestangir in Hellblade 2 will unlock new features in the Extra section of the main menu. Without spoiling too much, these include new narration options for new game plus! It's well worth your time to get these.

This collectible comes alongside the hidden face collectibles. Check out our guide below for details on hidden faces and how to find them!

Related Hellblade 2: All Hidden Face Locations Guide Finding each of these will get you the "Glimpses of the Gods" achievement and a new section in the Extras menu, titled "Landdisasteinar Stories".

Chapter 1: Reykjanesta Lorestangir

There is only 1 Lorestangir in this chapter, and the game will take you right to it. Senua will point it out herself. Go to it, and use Senua's Focus ability to unlock your first collectible in the game.

Chapter 2: Freyslaug Lorestangir

There are 4 Lorestangir in this chapter, the first of which is not too far from the beginning of the chapter. These guys come up fast as you progress through the game, so make sure you keep your eyes open for them!

Freyslaug Lorestangir 1

This one is at the beginning of the chapter, near the two homes. You'll walk to the right near the two homes to find the first Lorestangir.

Freyslaug Lorestangir 2

After obtaining Senua’s mirror and surviving the combat sequence in the ravaged encampment, you will cross the bridge, go through the large house, turn left, and follow the path back towards the bridge. Interact with the fallen debris, and it will be just beyond.

Freyslaug Lorestangir 3

After a couple of cutscenes, while sneaking around a draugar camp. Take a left when the path branches, find a ladder, and climb it to reach the Lorestangir.

Freyslaug Lorestangir 4

This one will come after rescuing Fargrimr from the draugar ritual area. Fargrimr will lead you past a broken bridge to a fork in the road, take the path on the left to find the fourth Lorestangir.

Chapter 3: Raudholar Lorestangir

This chapter contains the most Lorestangir, with 6 in total to find. Take your time through this chapter to find all of them!

Raudholar Lorestangir 1

You'll find this one next to the first Hidden Face, at the very beginning of the chapter. Head left upon reaching the large crack in the ground to find the first Lorestangir in this chapter.

Raudholar Lorestangir 2

After Senua escapes the trial of darkness in her mind, Fargrimr will start telling Senua about the hiddenfolk and set you on your path to find them. You'll walk past Fargrimr’s tent, take a left around, and find the Lorestangir at the top of the hill.

Raudholar Lorestangir 3

This Lorestangir comes after finding the fourth Hidden Face in this chapter. Once you have completed the first hiddenfolk puzzle, turn left when the path branches, climb a chalk-covered ledge, and shimmy through a small opening.

Raudholar Lorestangir 4

The fourth one can be found after the fifth Hidden Face you've found. You'll find it by following the main path after solving the second hiddenfolk puzzle, turning left, and squeezing through a narrow passage.

Raudholar Lorestangir 5

You can find this immediately after the fourth Lorestangir. The main path will branch to the right soon after the left turn to the fourth Lorestangir. Crouch through a short tunnel to find the next one on the list.

Raudholar Lorestangir 6

You'll actually find this one during the third hiddenfolk puzzle. Look to the left upon reaching the third round stone pedestal and focus on the upside-down Lorestangir in the ceiling.

Chapter 4: Huldufolk Lorestangir

This chapter takes it easy on us (thankfully) and gives us only 3 Lorestangir to find for the entire chapter.

Huldufolk Lorestangir 1

The first Lorestangir comes soon after the first Hidden Face. You'll want to turn right after dropping down a high ledge into a shallow pool of water, then climb a chalk-covered ledge.

Huldufolk Lorestangir 2

This next one comes after the blue mist puzzle involving running water and two torches. Watch for when the right side of the cave opens up, and then you'll drop down and find the Lorestangir to the right.

Huldufolk Lorestangir 3

This one comes shortly after the fourth hidden face in this area. You'll pass through an area with a bunch of floating rocks. There will be a hidden right turn at a dead end. Take it, and you'll find the Lorestangir.

Chapter 5: Bardarvik Lorestangir

This chapter has 4 Lorestangir to collect, all of which aren't too bad to find. Take it slow, and you should find them pretty easily.

Bardarvik Lorestangir 1

Above the first Hidden Face, and above a waterfall, will be the first Lorestangir for this chapter. You can find it by looking directly above the waterfall on the right side of the path.

Bardarvik Lorestangir 2

During your first walk with Astridr, while she's speaking to you and giving you the rundown of the area, you can find the next Lorestangir. You'll walk through a narrow path to the right, at the edge of a very open field. You'll have to split off from Astridr to get to it, but you won't have to go far.

Bardarvik Lorestangir 3

You'll find this one during the second shape puzzle. Using the floating bubble to clear a path to the right side of the beach, you'll shimmy through a narrow path. Just beyond will be the next Lorestangir.

Bardarvik Lorestangir 4

This Lorestangir comes after the underwater section where you learn about the sea giant’s past. You will be able to safely make it back to the village without worry. Follow the torches through the village, turn left when the path branches, and walk up the hill to find the Lorestangir.

Chapter 6: Borgarvirki Lorestangir

There are no Lorestangir to find in this chapter. Once you've found the last one in Bardarvik, you are free to just enjoy the game's conclusion!