Key Takeaways Take a right path after the bridge.

Look for a white-painted panel near the door.

Pop off the panel to enter the settlement.

In Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, you will face various challenges that require keen observation and strategic thinking. One such challenge involves finding an alternate way into a settlement after being interrupted by a downed bridge. Follow these steps to successfully navigate this part of the game. This sequence serves mostly as exposition for the story's setting, so there won't be too much by way of puzzling and combat here.

How to Find the Other Entrance to the Settlement

Introduction to the Challenge: This challenge begins with Senua being led by her captured slaver, Thorgestr. As they approach a bridge leading to the settlement, a cutscene will play, showing the bridge is down and blocking their path. Taking the Right Path: After the cutscene, take a right turn. It will be fairly close to the path leading down from the bridge. This path will loop away from the bridge and then curve back in towards the side of the settlement.

Continue along this path as it winds through the landscape, and enjoy the dialogue. Thorgestr gives us a lot of information about the setting and the challenges we will face in this sequence. Encountering the Draugar: The game will introduce you to the draugar, undead enemies that you need to be wary of as you proceed. There are no encounters with them just yet, but keep in mind that they will be coming!

Reaching the Entrance

Approaching the Door: As you get closer to the door of the settlement, another cutscene will trigger. In this scene, Senua will tie up Thorgestr to a post, ensuring he cannot escape. Finding the Alternate Entry: Look for a white-painted panel near the door. This panel can be removed to reveal another way into the settlement. Entering the Settlement: Pop off the white-painted panel. This action will allow you to enter the settlement through this new opening.

By following these steps, you will be able to navigate around the downed bridge and find an alternate way into the settlement. This part of the game not only challenges your problem-solving skills but also immerses you deeper into the story, adding to the rich narrative experience of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.