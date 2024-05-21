Key Takeaways Follow the main path to locate survivors from a capsized ship using your focus to progress and obtain a sword.

Pause the game to familiarize yourself with controls for combat, starting with stagger tactics for slavers and mastering dodges.

Explore the beach, trigger cutscenes for narrative clues, and defeat a stronger slaver using dodging and timing for victory.

Welcome to Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2! This guide will help you navigate the beginning of the game, focusing on the quest to find survivors of a capsized ship and defeating the slavers you encounter along the way. Follow these steps to ensure you start your journey on the right foot.

Quest to Find Survivors

Starting the Quest: The game begins with a quest to locate survivors from a capsized ship. Follow the main path as directed by the game. Using Focus: Along the way, you will need to use your focus to interact with certain elements in the environment. This will help you progress along your path. Obtaining a Sword: Senua's weapon will come to you naturally. Don't be worried that Senua is armed at the beginning of the game. You cannot miss it.

At any point during the game, if you open up your pause menu you will see a map of all keybinds. This is important, as the game does not provide tutorials during gameplay on how to do certain things. You will probably have to check back as you get the hang of things.

Alignment Puzzle

Before much combat can happen, you will encounter your first symbol alignment puzzle in the game. These puzzles are found throughout every chapter of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and you'll get really good at these over time as you learn what to look for. The trick to them is to explore the area and keep your eyes in the sky for any floating red symbols, which mark the spot where you'll find the puzzle's solution.

Combat with Slavers

Understanding Controls: The game does not display controls during gameplay. Pause the game to familiarize yourself with the controls. Knowing how to attack, dodge, and block is crucial for surviving the fights ahead. First Encounters with Slavers: You will face several slavers early on. These fights are relatively straightforward. Start with heavy attacks to stagger the slavers, then follow up with quick attacks to finish them off quickly. Tips for Early Combat: Heavy attacks can stagger enemies, making them vulnerable to quick follow-up attacks.

Practice your timing for dodges and blocks. While these initial slavers are easier, mastering these skills will be crucial for tougher fights later.

Combat Tips for Hellblade 2

The combat from the original Hellblade and that of Hellblade 2 share a lot of similarities. That being said, there were some tweaks made to combat from Hellblade 1 that have polished the experience in Hellblade 2. The fights in Hellblade 2 are cinematic experiences interwoven with player-controlled combat, and you will have to pay attention to the story to know when a particular cutscene needs your interaction in order to proceed. The transition between cutscene and playable moments are seamless in Hellblade 2, so make sure to pay attention!

Master the Basics : Light Attacks : Quick and less powerful, ideal for rapid strikes and building up combos. Heavy Attacks : Slower but more powerful, useful for breaking through enemy defenses and staggering opponents. Dodge : Essential for avoiding enemy attacks. Timing your dodges correctly will leave enemies open for counterattacks. Block : Useful for parrying and deflecting attacks. Some enemies’ attacks can be blocked, but others may require dodging.

: Combos and Timing : Mix light and heavy attacks to create effective combos. This will help you deal more damage and keep the pressure on your enemies. Watch your enemy’s movements and time your attacks to exploit their vulnerabilities. Patience and precision are key.

: Use Focus Wisely : Senua’s focus ability slows down time, making it easier to land hits and avoid enemy attacks. Use it strategically during tough fights or when facing multiple opponents.

: Listen to the Voices : The game provides audio cues through the voices Senua hears. These can warn you of incoming attacks from off-screen enemies, giving you a chance to dodge or block.

:

Searching for Survivors

Exploring the Beach: Continue exploring the beach, searching for survivors. Despite thorough exploration, you will not find survivors under the shipwreck. Triggering a Cutscene: Instead of finding survivors, you will trigger a cutscene that advances the story. Pay attention to these cutscenes as they provide important narrative context and clues for your journey.

The cutscene in which you go through the shipwreck requires your interaction. On the controller, you'll have to press A to interact with bits. The game doesn't tell you when these moments happen, so to avoid any awkward pauses at the moment, it might be worth your while to tap the interaction button from time to time.

Confronting a Stronger Slaver

Encountering the Stronger Slaver: Eventually, you will face a slaver who is significantly stronger than the others. This enemy will require a different approach due to his toughness and attack patterns. Combat Strategy for Stronger Slaver: Dodging Over Blocking : Dodging is more effective than blocking in this fight. Focus on dodging his attacks and then countering with your own.

: Dodging is more effective than blocking in this fight. Focus on dodging his attacks and then countering with your own. Timing Your Attacks: Wait for openings after he attacks to land your hits. Patience and timing are key to defeating him. Defeating the Stronger Slaver: After successfully dodging and counterattacking, you will eventually defeat the stronger slaver. This victory will lead to a long cutscene, providing further story development.

Capturing Thorgestr

Capturing the Slaver: The cutscene will reveal that the stronger slaver is named Thorgestr. After defeating him, he will become your prisoner. Advancing the Story: With Thorgestr as your prisoner, the game will continue to unfold, setting the stage for the next part of Senua’s journey.

By following this guide, you’ll be well-prepared to tackle the initial challenges in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Remember to use your focus, master your combat skills, and pay attention to the story elements as you progress. Enjoy the immersive experience and the rich narrative of Senua’s adventure.