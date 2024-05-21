Key Takeaways Explore the settlement for clues and avoid combat in the eerie Draugar settlement.

Solve symbol puzzle by finding three parts marked with red symbols to progress.

Discover the source of bodies and change route to avoid danger, triggering cutscenes along the way.

Navigating the Draugar settlement is a key part of Senua's journey in Hellblade 2. This walkthrough will guide you through the steps to solve the symbol puzzle and progress through this eerie and challenging section of the game.

Entering the Draugar Settlement

Exploring the Area: Upon entering the settlement, you will find two houses: Right House : There’s nothing of interest inside. Left House : This house contains the way forward.

Noting the Gore: The settlement is filled with bodies and gore, adding to the unsettling atmosphere. That said, you won't experience any combat just yet. You can pretty much safely explore all of this settlement for now. Interacting with White-Painted Doors: Doors marked with white paint can be opened and interacted with, so keep an eye out for them.

Eventually your exploration of the settlement will come to a halt when the game blocks your path with another symbol alignment puzzle. This one has three parts - a little bit more complicated than the one you solved on the beach.

How to Solve the Symbol Puzzle in the Settlement

Finding the Puzzle: You will encounter a blocked area with a symbol puzzle. Focus on this area to start the puzzle. Locating the Symbol Parts: The symbol consists of three parts: First Part : Directly behind the blocked area and to the right. Second Part : Past the room with the cradle and up the hill. Third Part : To the left of the door, follow a little path leading behind a hut and up a ladder.

Unlocking the Path: Once you have aligned all three parts of the symbol, return to the blocked area and use your focus to unlock the path.

Remember, as you search for the different parts of the symbol, they will be marked with floating red symbols in the air. If you keep on the look out for these, you will be able to find the solutions to them very quickly! They'll be in the sky, so keep looking up.

Discovering the Source of the Bodies

Cutscenes and New Challenges: After solving the puzzle, a series of cutscenes will play. Senua will discover the source of the bodies: monstrous, cannibalistic men - draugar. Changing the Route: Senua will need to change her route to avoid these dangers. Follow the brush as it opens up before her. Although it may seem like you have to be sneaky here, you can run pretty much the whole time.

Final Cutscene and Realization

Reaching the Top of the Path: Continue up the path, triggering another cutscene at the top. Senua will realize she needs to save the man in the cutscene.

By following these steps, you'll successfully navigate the Draugar settlement, solve the symbol puzzle, and continue Senua's journey in Hellblade 2. The game's atmosphere and storytelling are enriched by these challenging puzzles and eerie encounters, making for an immersive and gripping experience.