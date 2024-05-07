Key Takeaways Know your stratagems to be an essential Helldiver; familiarize yourself with each one early on.

Thanks to consistent effort from Arrowhead Studios, Helldivers 2 keeps getting bigger and better. This might make taking the leap and getting into the Hellpod a bit intimidating for fresh recruits, but that doesn’t need to be the case.

As every good super citizen knows, Super Earth’s basic training program is more than enough to turn raw recruits into the galaxy’s best warriors; all recruits can rest assured of that. For those who really want to shine in the fight for liberty right from the start, though, here’s some extra wisdom from Helldivers who are already out fighting on the front lines.

10 Know Your Stratagems

Knowing what the 380mm actually does will keep you from wiping your squad

There are many stratagems to play around with in Helldivers 2. Some are great for just about any mission, while others are a lot more situational. One of the first things a new Helldiver should do is familiarize themselves with each new stratagem they unlock.

Learn the cooldowns, the areas of effect and what kinds of enemies they’re effective against. Figure out which ones are best for one’s playstyle on each kind of map and mission. Doing this early will go a long way towards becoming an essential member of any Helldive.

9 Find Your Home Difficulty

Too easy is boring, but too hard isn't fun either

There are Helldivers out there who will insist that the game is meant to only be played on “Helldiver” (difficulty 9), and that anyone who isn’t doing that isn’t really a Helldiver. Those are fanatics who’ve been on the front too long; don’t listen to them. Listen instead to your more rational brethren: all Helldivers are contributing, no matter the difficulty.

Sure, some work well on Helldive, but others are at their best on “Challenging” (difficulty 4). All Helldivers need to find their home difficulty and do so by slowly going up until missions become unmanageable. One can always go higher if things get boring.

8 Test Weapons And Stratagems On Lower Difficulties

Don't get stuck with a bad weapon for a hard mission

With how hectic Helldivers 2 can get, bringing untested weapons into high difficulty ops is just asking for trouble. So, rather than trying out new guns and gear at your highest doable difficulty, scale it down a level or two first.

This way, one can put their new hardware through its paces and learn the ins and outs without worrying about getting themselves and their squad into serious trouble. Sure, one won’t know if a gun is really for them until they put it through a real test, but wouldn’t it be better to go into that test knowing more or less what the weapon is capable of?

7 Grind Trivials For Extra Super Credits

Faster missions means faster credits

While standard-issue Helldiver gear is great, there are times when something with a little more power is needed. Unfortunately, Super Earth’s military budget is stretched a bit thin these days, so Helldivers need to buy their own gear through Warbonds. These cost Super Credits, and those credits are often refunded as one progresses through them.

However, one will need another source of Super Credits if they’re going to keep up. Fortunately, there are plenty to be gathered on mission maps. Just go to “Trivial” difficulty and grab them from pods, crates, and bunkers. There are practically no enemies in this difficulty, so one can accumulate funds quickly.

6 Call In Support Gear Early

Be ready to deal with heavies as early as possible

Support gear is just like many stratagems in that it tends to have long cooldowns after use. Unlike stratagems, which are mostly situational, support gear is always useful. There’s usually no good reason not to call it in immediately when the mission starts, so make doing so a habit.

If the squad gets its support gear right away, it’ll make the entire rest of the mission easier since everyone will have more answers to problems, enemies and situations. Getting those cooldowns started early is also helpful, as it’ll allow fallen Helldivers to get back to full strength more quickly.

5 Secure Those Samples!

Super Destroyer upgrades cost samples — lots of them

Super Earth’s scientists need plenty of samples to fuel experimentation and advance technological development. As such, Helldivers who recover enough samples get rewarded with Super Destroyer upgrades. Science division recognizes the need for squad cohesion, so all samples collected on a mission are credited to all squad members.

In other words, samples are shared. There’s no need to shoot squad members for their samples or send them back home before the mission concludes. The science division also recommends dropping valuable samples at extract early for later recovery to ensure they aren’t lost mid-mission.

Don't bring a knife to an Autocannon fight

A properly equipped Helldiver is a successful Helldiver. Every mission is different, so Helldivers should do their best to tailor their loadouts. Is it a defense mission? Then, turrets, heavy armor and crowd control options are good. Is it a blitz mission? Then bring light armor, stamina buffs, and heavy enemy killers.

Is it a bug mission? The AX/LAS-5 "Guard Dog" Rover is excellent for crowd control during tunnel breaches. Bot mission? The SH-32 Shield Generator Pack might just save your life if you're caught by a storm of bullets outside of cover. Coordinate loadouts as a squad and make sure all bases are covered. Of course, make sure that you’re comfortable with everything you’re bringing so that mistakes are kept to a minimum.

3 Communication is Key

Cohesion means survival

Ideally, squads will use voice chat to constantly talk and coordinate with each other. There really is no substitute for it, as talking is the fastest option squaddies have to communicate targets, stratagem timing, targets and objectives. Of course, voice chat isn’t always going to be available for one reason or another, but that doesn’t have to be a problem.

Even just tagging targets and locations using the L2/RMB + R1/Q buttons (PS5 / PC) helps a great deal when no one is actually talking. Making use of the text chat can also help, so make sure to get used to both tools.

2 The Minimap is a Helldiver’s Best Friend

It's all the information a Helldiver needs on one convenient screen

The minimap can tell a Helldiver almost everything they need to know about their mission. It shows enemy concentrations, points of interest, patrols, objectives, player locations and the direction one is facing, and it allows players to mark important spots for the rest of the squad. Seriously, get used to checking it often, soldier.

It could very well save not just your life but the mission as well. In particular, one should take care to use the marking feature so that everyone’s on the same page. To do it, just open the map, choose a spot and hit X/LMB (PS5/PC).

1 Focus On the Mission, Not Kills

Eliminating the enemy is important, but never as important as the objective

Having high kill counts and such at the end of a mission is nice, but even more important is actually taking care of objectives and finishing the mission. Killing everything is worthless if it results in mission failure or the loss of Super Samples.

Not all enemies have to be engaged; not all encounters need to be fought to the bitter end, and just because someone has a low kill count doesn’t mean that they didn’t contribute. After all, there are many ways to advance the cause of Managed Democracy, and directly eliminating Super Earth’s enemies is only one of them.

