Helldivers are touted as a fighting force not to be trifled with - at least, as far as Super Earth is concerned. But when you make enemies with Super Earth, the Helldivers will not only put up a fight in a show of force, they'll lay waste to the enemy's homes and supply lines. Many are already familiar with the operations in Helldivers 2. One such mission that is prominently featured in most campaigns is the "Blitz: Search & Destroy" mission.

What Are Blitz Missions?

Simply put, you must burn out and totally decimate a given number of bug holes or Automaton Fabricators. If you've ever stumbled upon a Terminid nest with a glowing orange light enamating from holes in the ground, you'll know that the enemy spawns from these sources regularly, and you can typically snuff out the problem by lobbing a grenade down the hatch. The same can be said for an Automaton Fabricator buildings. There are two vents at both front and top corners of each Fabricator. You'll see a red light inside each. Toss grenades in those or through the open door at the bottom when new Automatons step out in order to destroy them.

The ol' grenade method is the one taught to you in the intro tutorial. However, you can use any number of airstrike or orbital strategems to blow up the nests or fabricators as well if you can't get close enough thanks to enemy swarms. The problem with Blitz missions is that you often have a much more narrow window time-wise to complete your objective. On Helldive difficulty, you sometimes need to locate several of these hostile-spawning structures, destroy them, and extract in the space of 12 minutes. There are usually two problems with this:

Strategem Cooldown times

Limited Grenades

Sure, you can call down a resupply, but then that strategem has a hefty cooldown period. And it's awfully hard finding grenade resupplies running and gunning down swarms of bugs. But, if you're packing the right equipment, you won't need a resupply or have to waste your strategems blowing up bug holes and fabricators.

The Best Loadout

Let's cut to the chase. This is the best loadout. Read further on for the reasoning behind this selection.

Grenade Launcher Shield Generator Pack Patriot Exosuit Orbital Laser SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray Shotgun P-19 Redeemer Pistol Impact Grenade

Strategems

Let's start with the goods that the Super Earth gods rain down upon you like blessings sent from heaven above. What's that line? Ask and ye shall receive. Or rather, punch in a d-pad combination and ye shall receive. When it comes to destroying nests and fabricators, the Grenade Launcher will be your best friend. You are given a total of 3 magazines each loaded with 10 grenades. That's 30 grenades at your disposal. And yes, firing one from the launcher into a nest or through the open door of a fabricator gets the job done.

Because the Grenade Launcher will be your primary method of nest and fabricator clean-up, you'll be getting close to the enemy. The Shield Generator Pack is a necessity that will help protect you upon your approach. Trust me, you'll need the help - especially on higher difficulties. The Patriot Exosuit is a back-up to your Grenade Launcher. The missiles it fires can knock out nests and fabricators alike. But, let's be honest, Patriot Exosuits don't bode well in Automaton territory unless you know how to be strategic. A few heavy rounds from any Automaton firearm can send you to a fiery grave in the wreckage of your own suit. That's why, and this is important, the Exosuit is the Strategem you leave out of this equation should the game modifier take effect that only allows you to select three strategems. It's a devastatingly handy tool for nest and fabricator disposal, but is still rather fragile to Automaton artillery.

Image: ArrowHead Studios

Last, but not least, is the Orbital Laser. This is a solid support from above that helps clear enemies at a base or nest while you do the dirty work. It's the most accurate Orbital attack as it targets all enemies. Therefore, it's easy to predict its path as you play so you can stay out of its way. Furthermore, it has been known to lock on to both nests and fabricators and destroy them, ultimately furthering progress.

Weapons

The modified version of the Breaker shotgun, the Spray & Pray as it is called, is as aggressive as it gets. It's fully automatic and will shred Terminids and Automatons to bits up close. It's the kind of weapon you need to keep enemies off your back while you do your business in a populated Automaton base or Terminid nest.

Equally potent are the Impact Grenades which, as their name implies, explode on impact. That's right. They don't bounce around and have a ticking timer. The first thing it touches causes detonation. It does massive damage and can be painful for you if you throw it too close. But they're penchant for accuracy and high splash damage make them great for tossing in the middle of a group of enemies (or at a nest or fabricator if you fancy) while engaging in the business of extermination.

Lastly, the Redeemer is a rapid fire pistol that pairs well with your automatic shotgun when mowing down enemies. It's that simple. This pistol is a great sidearm to switch to in the heat of battle should reloading not be a savory option. And that's all there is to it. Now, you're well-equipped to clear nests and fabricators like a total boss.