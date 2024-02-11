Key Takeaways Helldivers 2 breaks records with over 150k concurrent users, surpassing God of War's previous record.

Initial launch issues, including crashes and matchmaking difficulties, have been addressed with a rapid patch.

The game's popularity has soared, but a comprehensive matchmaking fix is still in development and may take a few more days.

Helldivers 2 has stormed onto the PC platform, shattering records and solidifying its place as PlayStation's most successful Steam launch to date. Over the weekend, the game amassed an impressive peak of over 150,000 concurrent users, doubling the previous record set by God of War.

Sony Santa Monica's acclaimed God of War reboot previously held the title with 73,529 simultaneous users, as reported by VG247, a number dwarfed by Helldivers 2's monumental peak of 155,926 players. Despite encountering initial launch issues, including crashes and matchmaking difficulties, the game's popularity has soared to unprecedented heights. Given the look and feel of the game, its popularity should come as no great shock!

Arrowhead Game Studios, the masterminds behind Helldivers 2, swiftly responded to the challenges faced during the game's launch. A "rapid patch" was deployed on Steam last Friday to address matchmaking issues, contributing to the surge in user count over the weekend. Yesterday, the same patch was rolled out to PS5 players, further enhancing the gaming experience across platforms.

Arrowhead Game Studios is Committed to Improving the Game Further

While the rapid patch has mitigated some of the launch woes, game director Mikael Eriksson acknowledged that a comprehensive matchmaking solution is still in development. Eriksson reassured players on the game's Discord channel that the team is diligently working on a long-term fix, which may take a few more days to test and deploy. Until then, players may encounter intermittent issues as the team fine-tunes the gaming experience.

For those interested in exploring PlayStation's Steam releases, a detailed breakdown can be found on SteamDB. As Helldivers 2 continues to captivate players worldwide, Arrowhead Game Studios remains committed to delivering a seamless and exhilarating gaming experience. Stay tuned for further updates as the team works tirelessly to ensure the game's success on both PC and PS5 platforms.