Whenever you undertake a dive into the heart of Terminid or Automaton territory, there's always a task or two (or three) at hand. You must accomplish those tasks in order to show Super Earth you're worth your salt. But along the way, you can set out to be an overachiever by accomplishing a few side gigs. If you've played a few rounds, then you know well that the primary objectives are orange, and side objectives can be discovered with blue icons on the map.

If you're familiar with these objectives after many playthroughs, you can likely pick them out on the horizon as you scan your surroundings. There are two side objectives, in particular, that stand out from quite a vast distance: the Spore Spewers and Radio Towers for sending "Illegal" broadcasts. Traditionally, you take these structures out by throwing Orbital or Eagle strikes or any kind of heavy artillery. With radio towers, you can also summon Hellbombs to manually activate. But would you know there is an even simpler method to demolishing these structures and collecting that extra XP and paycheck from Super Earth than by getting close enough to throw an airstrike their way?

The Longshot

On higher difficulties, these Spore Spewers and Radio Towers are often littered with enemies lying in wait for some poor Helldiver to come along and get to work. Skip all of that mess and take both of these nuisances down with a single shot from a long distance. If you scan the horizon in Terminid country, you can see land containing a Spore Spewer because it's covered in a thick greenish-yellow fog. Find that territory, and look for the giant mushroom-like Spore with glowing orbs sticking out of the fog. Take a Recoilless Rifle or use a missile from a Mech, aim at that Spore-Spewing fungus in the distance and fire and boom, you're golden.

Every time, I keep testing the distance limits and firing from what seems like miles away. Every time, I manage to sink the shot and destroy the Spore Spewer. One of my experiences included dropping into a game and spotting two Spore Spewers in the distance. I had them removed within 5 seconds of the mission after summoning the appropriate gear. It's like taking candy from a... um, Terminid? The same goes for Radio Towers. They have a circular shielding around the top, making them easy to pick out from a distance. Just aim for that shielding like it's a giant target and fire away. You'll receive the same effect. Now, get out there and score some easy XP and requisition credits.