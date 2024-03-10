Key Takeaways Use heavy explosives like Orbital Strikes and Exosuits for quick and effective kills.

Avoid using turrets in mass battles with Bile Titans and Chargers, focus on more effective stratagems.

The railgun can be helpful for damage but requires precise aiming and can be high risk.

Bile Titans are towering monsters that are durable and faster than they look. You don’t want to fight them en masse, and in harder difficulties, you’re going to need to get creative in dealing with them. Dealing with multiple Bile Titans in Helldivers 2 can definitely be a challenge, but with some strategic thinking and teamwork, you can overcome them. Here are some tips to handle these hulking monstrosities.

Heavy Explosives will do the Job

Using the 500kg Eagle Strikes, Orbital Laser, or Orbital Railgun stratagems are always good choices. If you want weapon stratagems, you’ll want to look at using the SPEAR Launcher, Recoilless Rifle, or possibly the Expendable Anti-Tank. The orbital strikes will be your best bet for quick and easy kills, but they obviously won’t be much help if they’re on cooldown, which makes timing them crucial. The new Patriot Exosuits have recently been added to the game as well. The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit comes with both explosives and light automatic arms fire. But try your best not to stack explosive stratagems with your team or else it could very well be a waste of valuable firepower.

Avoid Using Turrets Unless on a Defense Mission

Turrets might sound really nice and viable at first, and they can be. But when you are fighting 5 Bile Titans and 6 Chargers at the same time, they’re not going to do much at all. They lack the health and ammunition do really help your team in any meaningful way. Incendiary Mines and the Anti-Personnel Minefield sound like they might help, but they will not affect Bile Titans, so they’re best used on Chargers and smaller bugs that will spawn in their breaches and nests.

The Railgun is High Risk, High Reward

Even though it's not tossing out huge explosives, the railgun is a good weapon for some solid damage. The only problem with it is that you almost always need to use it in “unsafe-mode” to get reliable damage and armor piercing. You’ll want to aim for weak spots and the head for good damage. Charging the railgun to unsafe levels is intimidating but not impossible to get used to and once you do, you'll start getting regular Bile Titan kills with the weapon. The railgun is favored among many due to it having a faster reload at the cost of heavy damage being dealt.

Utilize Defensive Stratagems

While turrets might not be effective against multiple Bile Titans, the Shield Generator Relay and Shield Generator Pack can end up buying you some valuable time while waiting for an objective to finish the countdown. They won't directly damage Bile Titans and other bugs, but they help create opportunities for your team to reposition and strike weaker areas on the Bile Titans. Use shield relays strategically, especially during intense battles. It’s not the most amazing way to go about taking on the bugs, but it is always nice to be able to get a couple of moments to breathe while they continue their barrages of acid.

Adapt and improvise!

Every mission in Helldivers 2 is different, so be prepared to adapt your strategies on the fly. If something isn't working, don't be afraid to try a different approach or adjust your loadout accordingly. Flexibility and quick thinking are essential to completing your missions.