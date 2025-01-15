The Illuminate are the most advanced faction in Helldivers 2 , and sometimes they don’t play fair. These glowing space squids don’t just want to kill you; they want to mess with your head while they’re at it. From their sneaky Watchers and endless Voteless swarms to their towering Harvesters that could flatten anything in sight, the Illuminate are basically the galaxy’s ultimate trolls. But you don’t have to back down — at least not without a fight.

Taking down the Illuminate isn’t just about blasting everything in sight (although, let’s be real, that’s always fun). To win against these tricky aliens, you’ll need smarts, strategy, and just the right amount of over-the-top firepower.

6 Prioritize Eliminating Watchers to Prevent Reinforcements from Getting Called

The Watchers are basically floating guards that patrol the battlefield, stunning you with their arc attacks and calling in reinforcements before you can make a move. Thankfully, they have a weakness — their eyes. One or two well-placed shots will put them down for good.

If you can’t hit it accurately, a splash damage weapon like a grenade can still knock them out.

You also want to keep an eye on the Watchers’ patrol lights. Blue means they’re calm, purple means they’re suspicious, and once it goes red? You’re in trouble. If they’re close to spotting you, prioritize them over any other target.

5 Use Precision and Armor-Piercing Weapons Against Overseers

Overseers are like the mini-bosses of the Illuminate — armored, mobile, and packing a punch. But just as every enemy has a weak spot, so does the Overseer. Hitting the glowing eye of Overseers with precision weapons like sniper rifles or laser cannons should do the trick.

Since Overseers are heavily armored, and regular bullets sometimes barely scratch them, you might want to bring along armor-piercing weapons. Weapons like the MG-43, Heavy Machine Gun or the MG Stalwart should do a pretty fine job here.

4 Use Flamethrowers and Sentries Against the Voteless

The Voteless are the Illuminate's zombie-like minions, swarming in large numbers to overwhelm you. They might seem weak, but if you let them pile up, you’re toast. You can use Flamethrowers to keep the Voteless at bay. It spreads damage in a beautiful arc and forces Voteless into a “bleed-out” state quickly. They’ll drop like flies before they can mob you.

But a more effective way of dealing with Voteless is by setting up Sentry turrets near chokepoints. They can act as your second line of defense while you focus on mobility and offense. Turrets auto-target, saving you precious reaction time. You also want to always be on the go. Never, ever stop in the middle of a Voteless swarm — they’ll surround you faster than you can reload. Use dive rolls or sprint to stay out of their reach.

3 Destroy Drop Ships to Cut Off Enemy Reinforcements

There’s nothing worse than surviving a tough firefight, only to see a Drop ship land with more reinforcements. The good news? You can take them out before they become a problem. You just have to look for the glowing section on the ship’s underside and take your aim. If you are able to crush it, the ship won’t be able to deploy enemies.

For this job, you need heavy weapons. Grenade launchers and guided missile systems work wonders here. But always be alert! Drop ships can appear suddenly. Always keep an eye on the sky and adjust your positioning to avoid being caught in the middle of a deployment zone.

2 Disable Harvesters by Targeting their Legs

The Harvester is huge. Think of it as a gigantic skeleton with laser beams and shields. It's intimidating, but don’t panic because it has a weak spot. Its legs are its weak points, so hammer them to make movement difficult.

You can also use anti-tank machine guns or heavy ballistics. Weapons like recoilless rifles, plasma cannons, or the EAT-17 are perfect for chipping away at its massive health pool. And avoid the front! Harvesters have a devastating frontal laser attack. Stick to their flanks or rear to avoid taking damage while dishing it out.

1 Use Your Urban Environments to Your Advantage

Urban maps are where the Illuminate love to swarm, but you can use these areas to turn the tide in your favor. You can use buildings as cover. While they’re destructible, structures can buy you precious time to reload, heal, or plan your next move.

You can also deploy the Fast Recon Vehicle (FRV) for mobility. This quick little ride is perfect for navigating the streets or escaping bad situations.

But you have to be careful as off-road terrain can flip the FRV and ruin your day.

The trick is to master your surroundings, and you’ll crush the Illuminate in their own backyard.