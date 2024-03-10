Key Takeaways Go for weak spots: target the lower backside or front legs after breaking armor.

Explosives work: use Recoilless Rifle or Orbital Laser to quickly defeat Chargers.

Don't just run: let the Chargers get close, jump over them with the Jetpack, or just drop onto them when you respawn for a quick kill.

It’s no secret that the Charger bugs in Helldivers 2 can be a huge source of pain when several of them spawn on a run. You’ll be fine one moment and then the next you have seven of them spawn alongside several Bile Titans. Chargers aren’t even a huge problem until you’re running from a small army of bugs. So how do we deal with them when there’s such a large number of these armored bugs running you down?

Go for the Weak Spots

The obvious one is their lower backside, which is completely unarmored and open when they run past you. But their front legs are also a very nice weak spot as well, once you get rid of their pesky armor. You can use a primary weapon like the AR-23P Liberator Penetrator to break the armor, or something like the Railgun to blast it away as well. Breaking their legs or going for their backside are the best options if you are waiting for your stratagems.

Explosives and Mechs Will Always be a Good Answer

Explosive stratagem weapons like the Recoilless Rifle or the Expendable Anti-tank are going to always be nice against Chargers. They’ll blow apart their armor and enable you to shoot them without worry of bullets bouncing off of them anymore. There’s also the 120MM Rocket Strike, Orbital Laser, and Orbital Railcannon Strike that will enable even faster kills on the Chargers. The Patriot Exosuit is a new addition to the game and is also a very good way to deal with them as well. The new Exosuits aren't as heavily armored as they look and can die quickly if you aren't careful, but they have some efficient firepower to quickly kill the bigger and badder bugs.

Don’t just run!

If you only run, you’ll be in trouble the whole time, they are going to catch up no matter what, and they will shell shock you and launch you into even more enemies. What you want to do is let them get close, not too close, of course, and make them attempt a 180° turn. They’ll keep sliding past you, and then you are open to fire at their exposed bits on their rear. If you only have your main weapons, this will be the only way you can hurt them. When the objective is further away, you might want to keep doing this until you are closer to it. It’s not optimal, but it allows you and your team to get those stratagems ready to go and blast whatever followed everyone all at once.

Use the Jet Pack to bait them for your team

Another thing you can do is take the jetpack stratagem and attempt to get a Charger’s aggro before using it to jump over them. They will then turn to go after the jetpack user and the team is open to fire everything at the Charger’s weak spots. This strategy is good for lower difficulties, but can still be effective with coordination on higher levels. It’s still worth giving a shot when possible.

Drop Onto Them When Respawning

Using your drop pod to land on these bad boys will kill them. You have to be careful, and I’d recommend aiming towards their rear for the kill. Sometimes you can get stuck inside their dead body when you come up from the drop, so this isn’t entirely without risk. You can also use equipment drops to damage and bait them into those while they fall.

There are many other ways to take care of chargers too. Just make sure to keep your cool and not let them get the drop on you. In the chaos of defending yourselves from the hordes of bugs, these big bumbling monsters can sneak up on you in large numbers.