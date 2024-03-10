Key Takeaways Use explosive weapons like airstrikes to quickly take down Hulks in Helldivers 2.

Consider the Anti-Materiel Rifle or Railgun for precision hits on Hulks to instantly kill them.

Break weapons on Hulks to transform them into slower melee units that are easier to handle.

The Automatons are one of the two enemy factions in Helldivers 2 at the moment. They are very different from the Terminids. Some of the enemies can be compared to the Terminids, but overall, they are fairly different. The Hulks are a good example of what the Automatons have to offer as an enemy to fight. Hulks are slow massive war machines that will use rockets, autocannons, and flamethrowers. They are intimidating and horrifying to fight when they close the distance on you. So, what can you do to fight them?

Use Explosives, Lots of Explosives

Just like with the Terminids, you can take them down quickly with anything that is good at blowing stuff up. Orbital bombardments, railcannon strikes, lasers, and even Eagle Strikes are effective against these war crimes with legs. Just make sure not to double up on destroying them with stratagems, as you can easily back yourself into a corner if your squad uses them all on one Hulk. The other stratagem explosive weapons, like the Expendable Anti-Tank or Recoilless Rifle, are also a good choice.

Anit-Materiel Rifle or Railgun for Precision Hits

Another option you will have against the Hulks is to hit them directly in their face with the Anti-Materiel Rifle or a Railgun set in unsafe-mode. Hitting the Hulk in the head with these two will instantly kill it and offer reprieve to the hordes of deathbots chasing down your squad for even looking in their general direction.

Break their Weapons!

The Hulks also have weapons that can be broken. Once done, they’ll then become larger melee units that can easily be outrun. You can break them with the support weapons mentioned prior, so it’s not something that can completely change the mission outcome. But it’s always nice to cut out even a small amount of incoming firepower. Dealing with a slower melee unit is sometimes just preferable to their arsenal of rockets, flamethrowers, and autocannons.

Related Helldivers 2: Handling Bile Titans A short list of some of the most reliable ways to handle a Bile Titan in Helldivers 2.

Overall, adaptability and teamwork are paramount when confronting the Automatons and Terminids within Helldivers 2. In general, it’s safe to say that the Automatons might be the most straightforward of the two to fight, with their armor having weaknesses that can be easily taken out with ease. Don’t be fooled by that though. Straightforward does not mean easy though! Automatons have Hulks, mortars, rockets, autocannons, and flamethrowers. They have enough firepower to rival that of the Terminids. With the right combination of firepower and strategy, victory is within reach, even against all of these formidable foes.