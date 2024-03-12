Key Takeaways Mechs called Patriot Exosuit added to Helldivers 2 with a level requirement of 25.

If you've been keeping up with gaming in 2024, you're more than aware of the popularity surrounding Helldivers 2. With the game soaring in players every day, they've added the long-awaited mechs into the game, and players will want to get familiarized with the ins and outs before hand.

How To Use Mechs In Helldivers 2

The mechs, or called in-game the Patriot Exosuit, have been a blast thus far in Helldivers 2, and players eager to use them in the fight for democracy will want to head over toward the Strategram purchase table with your ship. Once here, you'll need to purchase the Strategram with medals, which are obtained via playing the game, and you'll simply need to equip it before heading into battle.

When Arrowhead released the exosuits in the game, they ran an event over the weekend where any player, no matter the level, were able to use the mechs. However, we can assume this isn't going to last forever, and players will need to meet the level requirement of 25 before purchasing the necessary Strategram. Keep in mind that these mechs are going to be a one-use in the case of the majority of missions, so be sure to use them when best advised, as you don't want to have it called in and immediately destroyed thanks to some pesky Automatons.

What Is The Level Requirement For Mechs In Helldivers 2?

Image: Arrowhead Studios

While it would be nice for everyone to use the mechs within Helldivers 2, they've set the level requirement at 25 at the moment. Keep in mind, that essentially everything in the game is unlocked at level 20, and players will just need to grind for medals via completing missions.

So, this shouldn't be an issue for most players, and if you are stuck on obtaining the last few levels, you can simply participate in some easy defend missions, as they're faster than most, and offer incredible XP.

We're excited to see how the development of Helldivers 2 progresses onwards throughout the year, with a brand new Warbond releasing on March 14, there's some exciting new weapons and armor for player to snag. So, the fight for democracy will live on to see another day, so be sure to join the fight.