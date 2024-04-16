Key Takeaways The latest patch for Helldivers 2 fixes crashes during loadout, mission completion, and grenade interactions.

Damage inconsistencies between PC and console players are resolved, along with visibility issues in defense missions.

Game is smoother and more engaging post-patch. Now's the ideal time to jump back into the action!

The latest patch for Helldivers 2, released today on April 16th, 2024, fixes several bugs and addresses a range of stability issues. It resolves multiple crash scenarios that could occur during the loadout screen, after mission completion, and while interacting with grenades. Additionally, the patch fixes damage inconsistencies between PC and console players and resolves visibility issues with defense mission boxes.

With these adjustments, the game is smoother and more engaging than ever. If you've taken a break from Helldivers 2, now is a perfect time to re-enlist in the Galaxy’s Last Line of Offence and join the fight for freedom across the galaxy.

You can see the full Patch Notes below:

Helldivers 2 Patch Notes for April 16th, 2024

Overview

Fixes to armor passive.

Various improvements to stability.

Gameplay

Fixes

Crash Fixes

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur in the loadout screen when other players left or joined the game.

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur after extraction when the mission results and rewards were shown.

Fixed crash which could occur when throwing back a grenade while wielding a heat-based weapon.

Fixed crash that could occur when hosting a play session migrates to another player.

Fixed crash that could occur if too many civilians spawn.

Fixed various other crashes that could occur when deploying to mission.

Fixed various other crashes that could occur during gameplay.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue that resulted in different damage being dealt enemies between PC and console players.

Red boxes in defense missions are no longer visible.

Major orders should now properly display text.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. This list is not exhaustive, and we are continuing to identify issues and create fixes. These are organized by feedback, reports, severity, etc.

Superior Packing Methodology ship module does not work properly.

Players may be unable to navigate to the search results in the Social Menu.

Various issues involving friend invites and cross play:

Player name may show up blank on the other player's friend list.

Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.

Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.

Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.

Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.

Damage-over-time effects may only apply when dealt by the host.

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.

Certain weapons like LAS-16 Sickle

Scopes on some weapons such as the APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.

Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).

Area around Automaton Detector Tower makes blue stratagems such as the hellbomb bounce and be repelled when trying to call them down close to the tower.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.