Key Takeaways Helldivers 2 players have won the war against the Automatons.

Super Earth is finally free from the threat, but the Iluminate looms.

Arrowhead Studios may plan an in-game event for the next threat.

Since the game was released, all Helldivers 2 players have endured the battle between Super Earth and the Automatons, but it appears the battle has finally reached its end. Arrowhead Studios has declared victory for players against the battle of Super Earth and the Automatons, but what does this mean for Helldivers players?

Helldivers 2 Players Have Won The War

Major command prompted the order for players to eradicate the Automatons over the weekend and players worldwide banded together to get the job done, as we always have done in any battle.

Now, the bugs and robots are no longer a viable threat for players in Helldivers 2, and it appears Super Earth can finally rest, but this is exactly what they want us to think for the time being. While the universe is calm for the time being, there's another threat looming which comes in the form of the Iluminate.

These pesky aliens were the main force in the original Helldivers, and some eagle-eyed fans have been noticing some camouflage ships appearing in the skies over the weekend.

Players have naturally taken to Reddit to celebrate the victory, as many have posted some incredible pictures of solitary with their fellow Helldivers, who fought the long battle against the Automatons.

There's no date for when the next threat to Super Earth is going to come, and in classic Helldivers fashion we can assume Arrowhead is going to hold some sort of in-game event to get players rallied together against a common force.

We'll be sure to keep you posted.