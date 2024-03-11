Key Takeaways Common, Rare, and Super Samples are needed to upgrade your ship in Helldivers 2.

Unpredictable sample locations based on difficulty level.

Different appearances of samples - colors and icons to identify them easily.

In Helldivers 2, there is a special type of material required to upgrade your ship. In order to get some really nice cooldowns for your stratagems, you’ll want to focus on collecting a large amount of samples. You’ll be hunting down Common Samples, Rare Samples, and Super Samples for these ship upgrades.

Where to Find Them

The hard part of getting your hands on these samples is that they’re randomly in the map you drop into. If you want a solid source of Common samples, you can grind out the difficulties: 1-Trivial, 2-Easy, and 3-Medium. Common samples do appear on other difficulties, but they’re going to be the only ones you find on those lower ones and you won’t be under the threat of impending bug annihilation. Rare samples start showing up on difficulties 4-Challenging, 5-Hard, and 6-Extreme. While Super samples will only drop on the 7-Suicide Mission, 8-Impossible, and 9-Helldive difficulties.

What Do Samples Look Like?

While all three samples can be hard to reliably get your hands on due to the varying difficulties you must go through to get them, they all have their own special appearance to them.

Common samples will always be in a colored container that’s either blue, red, or yellow. Sometimes they may also spawn as a planet flora that is collectible too. They will have an icon that’s a circle cut down the middle, so you can easily identify that it’s a common sample. They’ll be found in objective locations for the most part. Common samples will mostly be found in main or side objectives. You may also find them in a good number of minor places of interest as well.

Rare samples will be found around more of the free-roaming side objectives in the map. They will also be color-coordinated with yellow flowers, blue rocks, or even purple rocks. The icon for rare samples will be a square with another smaller one in the bottom left corner. As the name suggests, these samples are more rare than common samples due to their being spread out more along the maps.

Super samples are going to be the rarest of the three to find, but you also need the fewest of them to upgrade your ship. So, it’s not going to take a lot of effort to collect everything you need. Super samples are going to be silver globs in the environment. Just like the rare samples, these will just be seen spread out around the maps.

So, what’s the total?

The amount of each sample you need is staggeringly different per same. In order to completely upgrade your ship, you will need a total of:

1,380 Common Samples

650 Rare Samples

65 Super Samples

Collecting all the samples you need will be quite the grind in Helldivers 2, but it’s ultimately worth it in order to get your ship completely upgraded for maximum carnage on the battlefield.