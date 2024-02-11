Key Takeaways Pay attention to the tutorial, practice movement and experiment with weapons to give yourself an edge in Helldivers 2.

Welcome, gamers! Helldivers 2 was released recently to Steam, breaking records with its incredible rise in popularity across the platform. This comprehensive guide is desgined for all the newcomers to the game coming from Steam - this will be your go-to resource for delving into the exhilarating realm of cooperative warfare. Within these paragraphs, you'll discover a wealth of tips and tactics aimed at assisting you in overcoming every obstacle you encounter along your journey. Let's get into some tips that every new player can use to give themselves an edge on their Helldivers 2 journey!

Tips for Navigating the Tutorial

Pay close attention to the instructions. The tutorial will teach you efficient ways to move, how combat works, as well as mission objectives - all of which are crucial for gameplay.

Tips for Gearing Up and Choosing Your Loadout

Understand your playstyle. Given your time in the tutorial, you should be getting some kind of idea on how you like to play Helldivers 2. You should pick weapons and equipment that complement your style!

Tips for Progression and Advancement

Prioritize your upgrades! You want to make sure your equipment will be enhanced and strong enough to protect you on progressively more difficult missions.

Tips for Choosing Missions

Pay attention to mission difficulties. Higher difficulty missions will yield greater rewards, but also increased challenges. Start off small and get a good idea of what you are capable of before taking on the big stuff.

The more information you gather up before deployment, the better you will be able to adapt and stay calm under pressure. While you're still new, you should consider taking on new challenges and practicing a wide breadth of new mission types to see what you are the best at. From there, you can narrow down to the things you find the most fun in the game!

Don't let yourself get intimidated if you think that one mission is going to be a lot harder than another. The best thing about Helldivers 2 is that there are a lot of different types of missions that all lend a fun dynamic to the game.

Tips for Cooperative or Solo Play

Take your preferences into account. There's nothing wrong with being a solo gamer, or diving into coop, at any point. Both options yield unique experiences!

Whether you are a soloer or a coop gamer, it does not matter. You can do both in Helldivers 2, so just have fun your way!

Tips for Effective Communication

Utilize the in-game voice chat as much as possible. This is the best way to relay information and strategies.

Tips for Defending Extraction Zones

Secure the area. Once the extraction zone is activated, you focus should shift to eliminating all remaining enemies in the area. This is key to successful extraction. Set up defensive positions around the extraction area will help you cover all potential angles of attack, too.

Remember, you're doing your part!