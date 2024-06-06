It's a new month, which means there's a new premium warbond on the way for Helldivers 2 . Given the pattern of monthly premium warbond releases, Arrowhead is sending fresh goods out to all Helldivers once again in the form of the Viper Commandos Warbond. This Warbond is set to launch on June 13th and will contain new armor sets, weapons, capes, and a few other treats. As always, the cost of entry will be 1,000 Super Credits. So, start saving up while out in the field if you don't intend to spend cold hard cash on this update.

In keeping with Arrowhead's declaration to focus more on quality over quantity in their premium warbond offerings, you might notice that Viper Commandos looks a tad different from the Premium Warbond template we're familiar with. Take a peek below and then we'll dive into the nitty-gritty.

What Can We Expect From Viper Commandos?

As indicated in the offical PlayStation blog posting for this upcoming warbond, Arrowhead is beginning to make room for new item types in an effort to diversify the customization offerings for players. You'll notice that now Helldivers can expect to outfit vehicles (including Hellpods) with a new skin and even assign their character a new title. The development team put a lot of focus on making the theme of this latest warbond more cohesive (Predator vibes, anyone?). With that said, let's take a look at each piece of this Warbond.

New Weaponry

AR-23A LIberator Carbine: This modified version of the Liberator shortens the barrel, heightens the recoil, but drastically expands the "spray" factor for optimal crowd control.

New Armor

PH-9 Predator: This set of armor comes complete with a beret and a wicked skull-designed helmet as well as a sleeveless combat vest for those humid jungles.

Both of these armor sets will come with the Peak Physique passive feature: improved melee damage and weapon handling for those who want to get up-close and personal. Now that we can see some skin on the arms and necks of the Helldivers with these armor sets, Arrowhead is also granting players the option to alter the skin tone of their character.

Other Goodies

As previously mentioned, there is an array of new goods on the way with this package.

Undergrowth Pattern: This pattern can be affixed to your exfil shuttle, hellpods, and exosuits giving your vehicles a slick camo exterior.

Let all your comrades know that you're a newly adorned Viper Commando with this title. 300 Super Credits: Just because.

According to the development team, the future of the premium warbond will become a less frequent drop affording Arrowhead the time it'll need to deliver on their "quality" initiative and continually expand on the range of customization for Helldivers everywhere. In this ever-expanding virtual war front, there's plenty of room for Arrowhead to continually expand upon one of the most engaging multiplayer offerings in recent memory.