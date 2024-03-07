Key Takeaways Get ready to unleash chaos in Helldivers 2 with the Warbond update on March 14th for new gear and deep customization.

The Warbonds are like treasure chests full of toys that reflect the changing tides of war on Super Earth with unique features.

With new primary weapons, capes, armor, player cards, emotes, and more, players have plenty of options to strategize and customize.

Helldivers players have reason to celebrate as the Helldivers 2 New Warbond update is set to launch next Thursday on March 14th as detailed in a blog post by Katherine Baskin, the Social Media and Community Manager for Arrowhead Game Studios.

What is a Warbond in Helldivers 2?

According to Sagar Beroshi, Deputy Game Director:

“We're trying to model a unique type of live service with the Warbonds. They're like getting a treasure chest full of toys,” Sagar says. And he’s right: the Warbonds are your ticket to fighting the Galactic War in style with lots of unlockable gear, but they reflect the changing tides of war on Super Earth as well. “It's been a century since the last game, and Super Earth is starting to get its military-industrial complex churning again. And to whom would it be better to offer gear than the Helldivers?” The items available will each have unique features that can offer a variety of tactics for play. Players can look forward to new primary weapons, capes, prototype armor, player cards, emotes, and utility boosters. These new options add deeper customization and strategy."

Related Review: Helldivers II Does Helldivers II provide enough fun experiences to keep players coming back to fight for liberty, or is Super Earth doomed from the start?

Helldivers 2 Warbound Trailer

Helldivers… we need your help. The brainiacs in Super Earth Research & Development have some cool experimental armor ready to be field-tested. This is where you come in, you’re just the right people for the job.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Below are the official descriptions for the new additions:

EX Series Prototypes:

Prototype Description EX-03 Prototype 3 Includes a rubber underlayer for insulation. Handy, really, as this prototype’s wires operate at a shocking 400,000 volts. EX-16 Prototype 16 Warning: Electric arc generates a strong magnetic field. Avoid use while near stapled paperwork. EX-00 Prototype X The end result of several billion Super Credits and 12 years of research into creating “the Soldier of Tomorrow”. Show us it was worth it.

Expanded Arsenal:

Weapon Description LAS-16 Sickle A sweet laser rifle that fires in short bursts. And it doesn’t need reloading. Just watch for overheating or shove a new heatsink in there. SG-8P Punisher Plasma Exploding plasma rounds sound deadly… because they are, to aliens and allies! This modified Punisher shotgun is as fun as it is fearsome. ARC-12 Blitzer Project an arc of close-range lightning, or charge it up to fire off powerful bolts. Good for taking out multiple targets and giving you more time to pick a celebration emote. G-23 Stun A new stun grenade to unlock. LAS-7 Dagger A new pistol option for those who prefer precision.

Helldivers popularity has remained steady despite server issues with an average of 265,172 according to Steam Charts.