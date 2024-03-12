Key Takeaways Choose diverse stratagems to tackle different mission types effectively.

Opt for shorter cooldown stratagems for shorter missions like Eliminate Swarm.

Consider medium or heavy armor for better survival in intense firefight missions.

Helldivers 2 has quite a few different mission types, and it’s always a good idea to plan accordingly for these missions. The really nice part about Helldivers 2 is that you are able to bring almost anything you prefer into missions, and it will be viable, but your favorite stratagem combination might not do as well as some other combinations for certain missions.

Stratagems to Consider

First off, you should bring whatever you want and what you are most comfortable with. Especially on those higher difficulties, being familiar with your loadout is extremely important for mission success. Eliminate Swarm missions are going to be shorter missions in general though, so you’ll also want to think about bringing a few shorter cooldown stratagems that can be used to take out as many of these pesky bugs as possible. I’d recommend any combination of the following stratagems:

MD-I4 Incendiary Mines

MD-6 Anti-Personnel Minefield

Eagle Napalm Strike

Eagle Cluster Bomb

Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods

Eagle 500kg Bomb

Orbital Laser

Orbital EMS Strike

SH-32 Shield Generator Pack

FLAM-40 Flamethrower

ARC-3 Arc Thrower

RS-422 Railgun

These stratagems offer a lot of control over the smaller area you’ll be fighting in. The Eagle strikes allow for multiple airstrikes while the mines will offer area denial for the smaller Terminid swarms coming into the fray. The Shield Generator Pack will allow for some better personal defense and pairs well with using a weapon like the Flamethower in the middle of the swarms.

Choose Your Armor Wisely

When you are in these missions, you might want to possibly bring some new weapons and armor as well. For example, light armor that’s tailored to keeping enemies for noticing you at a far distance might not be the best choice for these missions. Medium or heavy armor could be slightly more impactful towards your progress in these intense firefight missions. You don’t have a large area to move around in and even with improved stamina and running speed, the light armor might just be a detriment to your survival. I recommend you to consider bringing the following armors:

CE-35 Trench Engineer, offers a bonus to crouching while firing your gun as well as an additional 2 grenades for your loadout.

CM-09 Bonesnapper, this armor will grant an additional 2 stims for healing and will increase stim duration by 2 seconds as well.

DP-40 Hero of the Federation, this armor will grant a 50% chance to not die when taking lethal damage and prevents any bleed damage if your chest hemorrhages.

There are some Super Store armors that also apply the same stats and bonuses as the Trench Engineer armors. The SC-15 Drone Master and the CM-21 Trench Paramedic armors are prime examples of this. What’s nice about Helldivers 2 is that the store armors aren’t something that offers an overwhelming advantage. You can buy these in-game without spending a dime more than the base game cost. The Super Store armors aren’t any different other than their looks, so make sure keep an eye out if you see one that fits how you’d like to look while spreading Managed Democracy.