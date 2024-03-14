In Helldivers 2, Armor suits are the only thing keeping you from facing a quick death on the battlefield. There are Light, Medium, and Heavy armors. Some suits offer speed and stamina benefits, while the heavier options offer added protection from the unsavory elements of the Terminid and Automaton worlds. Most armor suits even have a passive ability giving Helldivers special benefits such as an increased Stim or Grenade capacity or bolder resistance to certain damage types.

Below is an up-to-date list of all armor suits available in Helldivers 2. Click on each armor for further details.