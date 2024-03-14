In Helldivers 2, Armor suits are the only thing keeping you from facing a quick death on the battlefield. There are Light, Medium, and Heavy armors. Some suits offer speed and stamina benefits, while the heavier options offer added protection from the unsavory elements of the Terminid and Automaton worlds. Most armor suits even have a passive ability giving Helldivers special benefits such as an increased Stim or Grenade capacity or bolder resistance to certain damage types.
Below is an up-to-date list of all armor suits available in Helldivers 2. Click on each armor for further details.
|
Icon
|
Name
|
Armor Rating
|
Speed
|
Stamina Regen
|
Passive
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
50% chance to not die when taking lethal damage. Prevents all damage from bleeding if chest hemorrhages.
|
|
56
|
544
|
122
|
Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30% Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of grenades by +2.
|
|
56
|
544
|
122
|
Markers placed on the map will generate radar scans every 2.0s. Reduces range at which enemies can detect the wearer by 30%.
|
|
75
|
525
|
113
|
Markers placed on the map will generate radar scans every 2.0s. Reduces range at which enemies can detect the wearer by 30%.
|
|
64
|
536
|
110
|
Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of stims by +2. Increases stim effect duration by 2.0s.
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30% Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of grenades by +2.
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
Increases throwing range by 30%. Provides +50% limb health.
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
Increases throwing range by 30%. Provides +50% limb health.
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of stims by +2. Increases stim effect duration by 2.0s.
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
50% chance to not die when taking lethal damage. Precents all damage from bleeding if chest hemorrhages.
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of stims by +2. Increases stim effect duration by 2.0s.
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
Provides a higher Armor Rating.
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
Markers placed on the map will generate radar scans every 2.0s. Reduces range at which enemies can detect the wearer by 30%.
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Provides 50% resistance to explosive damage.
|
|
129
|
471
|
71
|
Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Provides 50% resistance to explosive damage
|
|
57
|
543
|
121
|
Provides a higher Armor Rating.
|
|
144
|
456
|
56
|
Increases throwing range by 30%. Provides +50% limb health.
|
|
144
|
456
|
56
|
Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Provides 50% resistance to explosive damage.
|
|
144
|
456
|
56
|
Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Provides 50% resistance to explosive damage.
|
|
144
|
456
|
56
|
Provides a higher Armor Rating.
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
50% chance to not die when taking lethal damage. Precents all damage from bleeding if chest hemorrhages.
|
|
143
|
457
|
57
|
Increases throwing range by 30%. Provides +50% limb health.
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
Provides 95% resistance to arc damage.
|
|
100
|
500
|
100
|
Provides 95% resistance to arc damage.
|
|
50
|
550
|
125
|
Provides 95% resistance to arc damage.
|
|
150
|
450
|
50
|
Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of stims by +2. Increases stim effect duration by 2.0s.
|
|
79
|
521
|
111
|
Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of grenades by +2.