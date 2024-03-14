In Helldivers 2, Armor suits are the only thing keeping you from facing a quick death on the battlefield. There are Light, Medium, and Heavy armors. Some suits offer speed and stamina benefits, while the heavier options offer added protection from the unsavory elements of the Terminid and Automaton worlds. Most armor suits even have a passive ability giving Helldivers special benefits such as an increased Stim or Grenade capacity or bolder resistance to certain damage types.

Below is an up-to-date list of all armor suits available in Helldivers 2. Click on each armor for further details.

Icon

Name

Armor Rating

Speed

Stamina Regen

Passive

helldivers-2-dp-53-savior-of-the-free-armor-2

DP-53 Savior Of The Free Armor

100

500

100

50% chance to not die when taking lethal damage. Prevents all damage from bleeding if chest hemorrhages.

helldivers-2-ce-74-breaker-armor-2

CE-74 Breaker Armor

56

544

122

Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30% Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of grenades by +2.

helldivers-2-sc-30-trailblazer-scout-armor-2

SC-30 Trailblazer Scout Armor

56

544

122

Markers placed on the map will generate radar scans every 2.0s. Reduces range at which enemies can detect the wearer by 30%.

helldivers-2-sc-34-infiltrator-armor-2

SC-34 Infiltrator Armor

75

525

113

Markers placed on the map will generate radar scans every 2.0s. Reduces range at which enemies can detect the wearer by 30%.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

CM-21 Trench Paramedic Armor

64

536

110

Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of stims by +2. Increases stim effect duration by 2.0s.

helldivers-2-ce-35-trench-engineer-armor-2

CE-35 Trench Engineer Armor

100

500

100

Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30% Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of grenades by +2.

helldivers-2-sa-12-servo-assisted-armor-2

SA-12 Servo Assisted Armor

100

500

100

Increases throwing range by 30%. Provides +50% limb health.

helldivers-2-sa-25-steel-trooper-armor-2

SA-25 Steel Trooper Armor

100

500

100

Increases throwing range by 30%. Provides +50% limb health.

helldivers-2-cm-09-bonesnapper-armor-2

CM-09 Bonesnapper Armor

100

500

100

Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of stims by +2. Increases stim effect duration by 2.0s.

helldivers-2-dp-40-hero-of-the-federation-armor-2

DP-40 Hero Of The Federation Armor

100

500

100

50% chance to not die when taking lethal damage. Precents all damage from bleeding if chest hemorrhages.

helldivers-2-cm-14-physician-armor-2

CM-14 Physician Armor

100

500

100

Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of stims by +2. Increases stim effect duration by 2.0s.

helldivers-2-b-01-tactical-armor-2

B-01 Tactical Armor

100

500

100

Provides a higher Armor Rating.

helldivers-2-sa-04-combat-technician-armor-2

SA-04 Combat Technician Armor

100

500

100

Markers placed on the map will generate radar scans every 2.0s. Reduces range at which enemies can detect the wearer by 30%.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

FS-34 Exterminator Armor

100

500

100

Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Provides 50% resistance to explosive damage.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

B-24 Enforcer Armor

129

471

71

Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Provides 50% resistance to explosive damage

helldivers-2-b-08-light-gunner-armor-2

B-08 Light Gunner Armor

57

543

121

Provides a higher Armor Rating.

helldivers-2-fs-61-dreadnought-armor-2

FS-61 Dreadnought Armor

144

456

56

Increases throwing range by 30%. Provides +50% limb health.

helldivers-2-fs-23-battle-master-armor-2

FS-23 Battle Master Armor

144

456

56

Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Provides 50% resistance to explosive damage.

helldivers-2-fs-05-marksman-armor-2

FS-05 Marksman Armor

144

456

56

Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Provides 50% resistance to explosive damage.

helldivers-2-b-27-fortified-commando-armor-2

B-27 Fortified Commando Armor

144

456

56

Provides a higher Armor Rating.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

DP-11 Champion Of The People Armor

100

500

100

50% chance to not die when taking lethal damage. Precents all damage from bleeding if chest hemorrhages.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

SA-32 Dynamo Armor

143

457

57

Increases throwing range by 30%. Provides +50% limb health.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

EX-03 Prototype 3 Armor

100

500

100

Provides 95% resistance to arc damage.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

EX-16 Prototype 16 Armor

100

500

100

Provides 95% resistance to arc damage.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

EX-00 Prototype X Armor

50

550

125

Provides 95% resistance to arc damage.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

CM-17 Butcher Armor

150

450

50

Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of stims by +2. Increases stim effect duration by 2.0s.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

CE-67 Titan Armor

79

521

111

Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Increases initial inventory and holding capacity of grenades by +2.