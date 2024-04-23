The Automaton hordes may feel like irrepressible killing machines, but the Helldivers of Super Earth have proven once before that they have the might and power to push these terminator-like beings to the far reaches of the galaxy. So saddle up, and get to know your enemy before dropping into a potential bloodbath. Automatons, like Terminids, are outfitted with varying measures of defense. Since these units are robotic, they are designed with armored plating in mind.

Smaller infantry units travel in groups and can be shredded by most standard Helldiver weapons. But when a Hulk Bruiser enters the picture, you may need the impact that support weapons like the EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank rockets can afford you. Despite the weapon's nerfing shortly after the game's launch, the RS-422 Railgun can still flay pieces of armor off enemies if wielded properly. Click on a specific enemy type below that you are struggling with to see what parts of the Automaton body you should focus your efforts on.