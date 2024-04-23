The Automaton hordes may feel like irrepressible killing machines, but the Helldivers of Super Earth have proven once before that they have the might and power to push these terminator-like beings to the far reaches of the galaxy. So saddle up, and get to know your enemy before dropping into a potential bloodbath. Automatons, like Terminids, are outfitted with varying measures of defense. Since these units are robotic, they are designed with armored plating in mind.
Smaller infantry units travel in groups and can be shredded by most standard Helldiver weapons. But when a Hulk Bruiser enters the picture, you may need the impact that support weapons like the EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank rockets can afford you. Despite the weapon's nerfing shortly after the game's launch, the RS-422 Railgun can still flay pieces of armor off enemies if wielded properly. Click on a specific enemy type below that you are struggling with to see what parts of the Automaton body you should focus your efforts on.
Terminid
Description
This unit is layered with thick armor and wields a highly accurate, high-damage turret used to punish Helldivers.
The Assault Raider is a light-armored infantry hostile equipped with an assault rifle.
This unit is packing dual-wielding chain saws and is known to stride quickly after its intended target.
This unit wields a blade on each arm and is known to sprint after its target.
This unit wields a sword with one arm and a pistol with the other.
This unit wields machine guns on its arms and can inflict significant damage with melee attacks.
Dropships aren't combat units. They deliver Automaton reinforcements to the battlefield.
This large four-legged unit is outfitted with heavy armor plating and several turrets.
These aerial units spawn from Gunship factories and can attack with machine gun and rocket fire.
This unit is equipped with a shield in one hand and a machine gun in the other.
This is a large bipedal unit with thick armor. It's equipped with two machine guns on each arm.
This is a large bipedal unit with thick armor. It's left arm fires rockets that are devastating upon direct impact.
This is large bipedal unit with thick armor. It's left arm contains a flame thrower with considerable reach.
This is an infantry unit equipped with rapid fire cannons.
As the name implies, this minor unit wields machine guns.
This is an infantry unit equipped with machine guns.
This unit can fire multiple rockets in quick succession that will easily eliminate any Helldiver who isn't attempting to find cover.
This light-armored unit can inflict significant damage with direct strikes from its rocket launcher.
The Scout Strider is a heavily armored bipedal automaton with rapid fire capabilities.
This unit is layered with thick armor and is equipped with quad laser cannons.
This is an infantry unit equipped with assault rifles.