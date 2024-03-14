Boosters enable you to overcome the elements on hostile planets a tad easier. Plus, there's the added benefit of boosting your allies as well. There are four in a squad. So, you each have the opportunity to select from the boosters you have unlocked. Of course, you can't select the same booster as another Helldiver as that'd be pointless. You must strategize and pick the right boosters for your team. Below are a list of the boosters available in the game. Choose carefully.