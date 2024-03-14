Boosters enable you to overcome the elements on hostile planets a tad easier. Plus, there's the added benefit of boosting your allies as well. There are four in a squad. So, you each have the opportunity to select from the boosters you have unlocked. Of course, you can't select the same booster as another Helldiver as that'd be pointless. You must strategize and pick the right boosters for your team. Below are a list of the boosters available in the game. Choose carefully.
Icon
Name
Description
Reduces time until new reinforcements are granted once they've been depleted.
Helldivers come out of the Hellpod fully stocked on Ammo, Grenades and Stims.
Increases the number of available reinforcements.
Increases the time between enemy encounters.
Allows Helldivers to traverse difficult terrain with ease.
Increases all Helldivers' stamina capacity and recovery.
Increases all Helldiver's effective radar range.
Allows all Helldivers to resist injury.