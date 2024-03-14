Boosters enable you to overcome the elements on hostile planets a tad easier. Plus, there's the added benefit of boosting your allies as well. There are four in a squad. So, you each have the opportunity to select from the boosters you have unlocked. Of course, you can't select the same booster as another Helldiver as that'd be pointless. You must strategize and pick the right boosters for your team. Below are a list of the boosters available in the game. Choose carefully.

Icon

Name

Description
helldivers-2-flexible-reinforcement-budget-2.png

Flexible Reinforcment Budget

Reduces time until new reinforcements are granted once they've been depleted.
helldivers-2-hellpod-space-optimization-2.png

Hellpod Space Optimization

Helldivers come out of the Hellpod fully stocked on Ammo, Grenades and Stims.
helldivers-2-increased-reinforcement-2.png

Increased Reinforcement

Increases the number of available reinforcements.
helldivers-2-localization-confusion-2.png

Localization Confusion

Increases the time between enemy encounters.
helldivers-2-muscle-enhancement-2.png

Muscle Enhancement

Allows Helldivers to traverse difficult terrain with ease.
helldivers-2-stamina-enhancement-2.png

Stamina Enhancement

Increases all Helldivers' stamina capacity and recovery.
helldivers-2-uav-recon-2.png

UAV Recon

Increases all Helldiver's effective radar range.
helldivers-2-vitality-enhancement-2.png

Vitality Enhancement

Allows all Helldivers to resist injury.