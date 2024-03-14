In Helldivers 2, Capes act as a banner or mobile flag that the SEAF can wave in the face of its enemies. There's nothing more glorious or patriotic than wearing your planet's colors as a flowing tapestry behind you. Capes don't offer you any tactical advantage when killing Terminids or Automatons. However, they do grant you a modicum of flair. The below listing contains all the capes currently available in Helldivers 2. Click on one to find out where and how to acquire it.

Icon

Name

helldivers-2-judgment-day-2

Judgment Day

helldivers-2-the-cape-of-star-and-suffrage-2

The Cape Of Star And Suffrage

helldivers-2-cloak-of-posteritys-gratitude-2

Cloak Of Posterity's Gratitude

helldivers-2-blazing-samaritan-2

Blazing Samaritan

helldivers-2-light-of-eternal-liberty-2

Light Of Eternal Liberty

helldivers-2-tideturner-2

Tideturner

helldivers-2-will-of-the-people-2

Will Of The People

helldivers-2-cresting-honor-2

Cresting Honor

helldivers-2-libertys-herald-2

Liberty's Herald

helldivers-2-independence-bringer-2

Independence Bringer

helldivers-2-foesmasher-2

Foesmasher

helldivers-2-missing-icon

Tyrant Hunter

helldivers-2-missing-icon

Mantle of True Citizenship

helldivers-2-missing-icon

Bastion of Integrity

helldivers-2-missing-icon

Bastion of Integrity 2

helldivers-2-missing-icon

Unblemished Allegiance Cape

helldivers-2-missing-icon

Botslayer

helldivers-2-missing-icon

Martyris Rex

helldivers-2-missing-icon

Agent of Oblivion