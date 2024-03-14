In Helldivers 2, Capes act as a banner or mobile flag that the SEAF can wave in the face of its enemies. There's nothing more glorious or patriotic than wearing your planet's colors as a flowing tapestry behind you. Capes don't offer you any tactical advantage when killing Terminids or Automatons. However, they do grant you a modicum of flair. The below listing contains all the capes currently available in Helldivers 2. Click on one to find out where and how to acquire it.