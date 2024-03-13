Grenades can be a life-saving option when you're feeling overwhelmed. They can break up the crowds and easily bring down bug holes and fabricators to stop the steady flow of enemies coming your way. Each grenade has a different effect. One, in particular, isn't even lethal but provides cover - the smoke grenade. Still, there are a few options here and one will surely fit your liberty-loving strategy. Below is a list of the available grenades in Helldivers 2. Click on the item for further information.