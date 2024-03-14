Helmets are currently all considered "standard issue" in the world of Helldivers. In other words, they aren't unique in their stats or offer any benefits. Therefore, Helmets are purely cosmetic. Therefore, pick whatever Helmet you fancy. You need to look good ventilating bugs and robots right?

helldivers-2-missing-icon

SA-32 Dynamo Helmet

helldivers-2-fs-23-battle-master-helmet-2

FS-23 Battle Master Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

SA-12 Servo Assisted Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

DP-11 Champion Of The People Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

SA-04 Combat Technician Helmet

helldivers-2-sa-25-steel-trooper-helmet-2

SA-25 Steel Trooper Helmet

helldivers-2-ce-74-breaker-helmet-2

CE-74 Breaker Helmet

helldivers-2-ce-35-trench-engineer-helmet-2

CE-35 Trench Engineer Helmet

helldivers-2-cm-14-physician-helmet-2

CM-14 Physician Helmet

helldivers-2-dp-40-hero-of-the-federation-helmet-2

DP-40 Hero Of The Federation Helmet

helldivers-2-cm-09-bonesnapper-helmet-2

CM-09 Bonesnapper Helmet

helldivers-2-dp-53-savior-of-the-free-helmet-2

DP-53 Savior Of The Free Helmet

helldivers-2-sc-30-trailblazer-scout-helmet-2

SC-30 Trailblazer Scout Helmet

helldivers-2-fs-05-marksman-helmet-2

FS-05 Marksman Helmet

helldivers-2-b-01-tactical-helmet-2

B-01 Tactical Helmet

helldivers-2-sc-34-infiltrator-helmet-2

SC-34 Infiltrator Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

SC-15 Drone Master Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

CM-21 Trench Paramedic Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

B-08 Light Gunner Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

B-27 Fortified Commando Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

B-24 Enforcer Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

EX-03 Prototype 3 Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

EX-16 Prototype 16 Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

EX-00 Prototype X Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

CM-17 Butcher Helmet

helldivers-2-missing-icon

CE-67 Titan Helmet