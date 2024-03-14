Chris is a passionate and creative writer with an abiding three-decades-long fondness for video games. Having once worked in the corporate world as an Accountant and Financial Analyst for nearly 14 years, Chris has since shifted to a career path doing what he loves. Throughout his career, he has written for several online publications in the entertainment space including Enthusiast Gaming properties, Screen Rant, CBR, Game Rant, TheGamer, Digital Trends, and Looper.
At Hardcore Gamer, Chris is a Database Editor constantly adding to and updating content in existing and upcoming video game databases with guides, tutorials, and informational tooltips for the most expansive and popular titles in the gaming industry.
As a longtime gamer since the days of Galaga on Atari, Chris loves a solid action/adventure or first-person shooter. He'll even run any gauntlet in the latest "Souls-like" title. Whether it's the latest MMORPG, Zelda, or popular ongoing title, you can be sure that Chris will provide the best tools and strategies established from his own experiences.