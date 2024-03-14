In Helldivers 2, Stratagems are a key element in combating the foes of democracy and liberty. So, why not make the more effective? Increase the ammo capacity of a sentry or make an orbital strike more devastating. You must collect samples planetside in order to develop modules that will upgrade your favorite Stratagems. Below are the modules available and the sample costs (common, rare, or very rare) that it takes to acquire them.

Name

Type

Description

Common Samples

Rare Samples

Very Rare Samples

Donation Access License

Patriotic Administration Center

Support Weapons deploy with the maximum number of carry-able magazines.

60

0

0

Streamlined Request Process

Patriotic Administration Center

Decreases Support Weapon stratagem cooldown by 10%.

80

40

0

Hand Carts

Patriotic Administration Center

Decreases cooldown for all Backpack stratagems by 10%

80

60

5

Exploding Shrapnel

Orbital Cannons

Reduces damage falloff from center of explosions caused by orbital stratagems.

100

0

0

More Guns

Orbital Cannons

Barrage orbitals fire 1 additional salvo(s) per barrage

80

60

0

Zero-G Breech Loading

Orbital Cannons

Orbital stratagem cooldown time reduced by 10%

80

80

10

Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit

Hangar

Eagle stratagem cooldown time reduced by 50%

80

0

0

Pit Crew Hazard Pay

Hangar

Reduces Eagle Rearm time by 20%

80

40

0

Expanded Weapons Bay

Hangar

Increases number of Eagle stratagem uses per Rearm by 1

80

80

10

Targeting Software Upgrade

Bridge

Reduces deployment time for Orbital stratagems by 1 second(s).

60

0

0

Nuclear Radar

Bridge

Increases enemy ping radius on minimap by 50 meters.

80

40

0

Power Steering

Bridge

Improves steering for Helldivers during Hellpod deployment

80

80

10

Synthetic Supplementation

Engineering Bay

Reduces cooldown time for Sentry, Emplacement, and Resupply stratagems by 10%

60

10

0

Advanced Construction

Engineering Bay

Increases health of Sentry stratagems by 50%

80

60

5

Rapid Launch System

Engineering Bay

Removes deployment time for Emplacement Stratagems

80

80

10

Dynamic Tracking

Robotics Workshop

Reduces deployment time for all Sentry stratagems.

60

20

0

Shock Absorption Gel

Robotics Workshop

Increases ammo for all Sentry stratagems by 50%

80

40

5

High-Quality Lubricant

Robotics Workshop

Sentries rotate towards new targets more quickly

80

80

10