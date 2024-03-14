In Helldivers 2, Stratagems are a key element in combating the foes of democracy and liberty. So, why not make the more effective? Increase the ammo capacity of a sentry or make an orbital strike more devastating. You must collect samples planetside in order to develop modules that will upgrade your favorite Stratagems. Below are the modules available and the sample costs (common, rare, or very rare) that it takes to acquire them.

Name Type Description Common Samples Rare Samples Very Rare Samples Donation Access License Patriotic Administration Center Support Weapons deploy with the maximum number of carry-able magazines. 60 0 0 Streamlined Request Process Patriotic Administration Center Decreases Support Weapon stratagem cooldown by 10%. 80 40 0 Hand Carts Patriotic Administration Center Decreases cooldown for all Backpack stratagems by 10% 80 60 5 Exploding Shrapnel Orbital Cannons Reduces damage falloff from center of explosions caused by orbital stratagems. 100 0 0 More Guns Orbital Cannons Barrage orbitals fire 1 additional salvo(s) per barrage 80 60 0 Zero-G Breech Loading Orbital Cannons Orbital stratagem cooldown time reduced by 10% 80 80 10 Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit Hangar Eagle stratagem cooldown time reduced by 50% 80 0 0 Pit Crew Hazard Pay Hangar Reduces Eagle Rearm time by 20% 80 40 0 Expanded Weapons Bay Hangar Increases number of Eagle stratagem uses per Rearm by 1 80 80 10 Targeting Software Upgrade Bridge Reduces deployment time for Orbital stratagems by 1 second(s). 60 0 0 Nuclear Radar Bridge Increases enemy ping radius on minimap by 50 meters. 80 40 0 Power Steering Bridge Improves steering for Helldivers during Hellpod deployment 80 80 10 Synthetic Supplementation Engineering Bay Reduces cooldown time for Sentry, Emplacement, and Resupply stratagems by 10% 60 10 0 Advanced Construction Engineering Bay Increases health of Sentry stratagems by 50% 80 60 5 Rapid Launch System Engineering Bay Removes deployment time for Emplacement Stratagems 80 80 10 Dynamic Tracking Robotics Workshop Reduces deployment time for all Sentry stratagems. 60 20 0 Shock Absorption Gel Robotics Workshop Increases ammo for all Sentry stratagems by 50% 80 40 5 High-Quality Lubricant Robotics Workshop Sentries rotate towards new targets more quickly 80 80 10