Fighting Terminids and Automatons on the battlefield is no cakewalk. After emptying a clip of Primary Weapon, reloading might not always be the best course of action as it's slow disrupts the flow of steady fire coming from your hands. Instead, you might consider quickly swapping to a Secondary Weapon that can keep the pressure on your opponents. Below is a listing of the available Secondary Weapons in Helldivers 2. Click on the weapon for more information.