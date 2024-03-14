Stratagems are a major component of Helldivers 2. Selecting the right Stratagems for each battle could mean life or death. Do you need air or orbital support to devastate the swarms? Or, perhaps, you need sentries to help you fortify a position. Maybe you simply want more firepower in hand to defend yourself against the hostile elements. Whatever the case may be, there are several options available. Click on the Stratagem below for more information on each tactical maneuver.
Icon
Name
Type
Description
Exosuit
A heavily-armored walking exosuit equipped with a rocket launcher and a heavy machine gun.
Sentry
A turret firing static field generators that slow the advance of enemies.
Sentry
A powerful automated turret, effective against armored targets. The turret will primarily aim at larger enemies.
Sentry
An automated cannon turret firing anti-tank ammunition over long ranges. Sacrifice agility for range and power.
Backpack
An autonomous drone equipped with a Liberator assault rifle, providing 360° cover. Returns to backpack to rearm.
Sentry
A turret firing powerful shells in a high arc. Effective at long ranges, and able to strike at targets behind cover.
Sentry
An automated turret with an extremely high rate of fire. Caution: does not check if friendly units are in line of fire.
Sentry
An agile automated machine gun turret. Will fire at targets even if Helldivers will be caught in the crossfire.
Backpack
Encloses the wearer in a spherical shield which blocks high-speed projectiles. Has a limited lifetime once deployed.
Support Weapon
Projects an arc of lightning at close range. Charges up to project bolts, and may discharge through multiple targets.
Backpack
A backpack which can be wielded as a one-handed ballistic shield, protecting against small arms fire.
Backpack
An autonomous drone equipped with a laser rifle, providing 360° cover. Returns to backpack to cool down.
Defensive Minefield
Deploys a defensive incendiary minefield, which will set both terrain and targets alight when triggered.
Support Weapon
A laser weapon firing a continuous beam. Doesn't require ammunition, but will need heat sink replaced if it overheats.
Support Weapon
A grenade launcher effective against armored infantry. Not intended for use against vehicle armor or fortified buildings.
Backpack
Supply boxes containing ammunition, with a backpack that allows the user to distribute boxes to fellow Helldivers.
Defensive Minefield
Deploys a defensive anti-personnel minefield, to halt enemy advance.
Sentry
A turret which fires electrical charges at targets in close range. To avoid friendly fire, remain prone.
Stationary Shield
A stationary energy shield which provides cover against projectiles. has a limited lifetime once deployed.
Manned Fortification
A manned fortification offering superior firepower against lightly armored targets. Slow to turn, so place it wisely.
Orbital Strike
Creates a large, thick smoke screen to block targets' line of sight.
Orbital Strike
A ""compliance weapon"" to modify enemy behavior. The projectile temporarily stuns all targets within the strike radius.
Orbital Strike
A projectile which releases a cloud of corrosive gas, harmful to both organic and robotic lifeforms.
Orbital Strike
A single precision shot from the Destroyer's 'ATLAS' cannon.
Eagle Strike
A large bomb obliterating almost any target close to impact. Make sure to clear the area.
Eagle Strike
A barrage of rocket pods, which the Eagle pilot will release on the largest target near the stratagem beacon.
Eagle Strike
A barrage of smoke grenades, creating a thick smoke screen to block enemies' line of sight.
Backpack
Enables the user to jump higher than 'gravity' and 'safety' would normally allow. Must be charged before use.
Eagle Strike
A barrage of napalm bombs, creating a wall of fire which will stop the enemy in their tracks.
Eagle Strike
A targeted air strike unable to destroy buildings, but efficient at clearing smaller targets.
Eagle Strike
A barrage of bombs creating a non-targeted carpet of explosions.
Eagle Strike
A strafing run of the battlefield to clear small targets, delivered almost instantly.
Orbital Strike
A high-velocity railcannon round fired at the largest target in close proximity to the beacon. Targeting is automatic.
Orbital Strike
The Destroyer's laser cannon will sweep over the designated area, vaporizing all targets within the effective radius.
Orbital Strike
A linear artillery barrage which moves at intervals, driving the enemy out from cover while allowing an advance.
Orbital Strike
A prolonged barrage, wreaking extended destruction over a large area. Communication with teammates is advised.
Orbital Strike
A precision artillery salvo over a small area, perfect for taking out concentrated enemy units.
Orbital Strike
A projectile which explodes while airborne, creating a deadly rain of shrapnel. Not effective against heavy armor.
Orbital Strike
A barrage of high explosive rounds, fired from the Destroyer's high speed rotary autocannons.
Support Weapon
An anti-tank homing missle which must lock onto its target before launch. Effective against large and armored enemies.
Support Weapon
An experimental weapon which prioritizes armor penetration. Must be charged between shots - so choose targets carefully.
Support Weapon
A fully-automatic cannon effective against light vehicle armor. Includes support backpack required for reloading.
Support Weapon
An incendiary weapon for close range. Will ignite targets, terrain, and any flammable teammates.
Support Weapon
A recoilless rifle effective against vehicle armor. Includes support backpack required for reloading.
Support Weapon
A single-use weapon specialized for damaging vehicle armor. Discarded after every use.
Support Weapon
A compact, low caliber machine gun. Trades power for ease of use, with faster reloading than heavier machine guns.
Support Weapon
A high caliber sniper rifle effective over long distances against light vehicle armor. This rifle must be aimed downscope.
Support Weapon
A machine gun designed for stationary use. Trades higher power for increased recoil and reduced accuracy.
Support
Boosts chances of a player joining your game.
Reinforcement
When a player dies, call in a reinforcement to bring them back in the game.
Resupply
Sends a hellpod that will replenish all supplies including grenades, ammo, and stims.