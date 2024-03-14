Stratagems are a major component of Helldivers 2. Selecting the right Stratagems for each battle could mean life or death. Do you need air or orbital support to devastate the swarms? Or, perhaps, you need sentries to help you fortify a position. Maybe you simply want more firepower in hand to defend yourself against the hostile elements. Whatever the case may be, there are several options available. Click on the Stratagem below for more information on each tactical maneuver.

Icon

Name

Type

Description

helldivers-2-exo-45-patriot-exosuit-2

EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit

Exosuit

A heavily-armored walking exosuit equipped with a rocket launcher and a heavy machine gun.

helldivers-2-a-m-23-ems-mortar-sentry-2

A/M-23 Ems Mortar Sentry

Sentry

A turret firing static field generators that slow the advance of enemies.

helldivers-2-a-mls-4x-rocket-sentry-2

A/MLS-4X Rocket Sentry

Sentry

A powerful automated turret, effective against armored targets. The turret will primarily aim at larger enemies.

helldivers-2-a-ac-8-autocannon-sentry-2

A/AC-8 Autocannon Sentry

Sentry

An automated cannon turret firing anti-tank ammunition over long ranges. Sacrifice agility for range and power.

helldivers-2-ax-ar-23-guard-dog-2

AX/AR-23 ""Guard Dog""

Backpack

An autonomous drone equipped with a Liberator assault rifle, providing 360° cover. Returns to backpack to rearm.

helldivers-2-a-m-12-mortar-sentry-2

A/M-12 Mortar Sentry

Sentry

A turret firing powerful shells in a high arc. Effective at long ranges, and able to strike at targets behind cover.

helldivers-2-a-g-16-gatling-sentry-2

A/G-16 Gatling Sentry

Sentry

An automated turret with an extremely high rate of fire. Caution: does not check if friendly units are in line of fire.

helldivers-2-a-mg-43-machine-gun-sentry-2

A/MG-43 Machine Gun Sentry

Sentry

An agile automated machine gun turret. Will fire at targets even if Helldivers will be caught in the crossfire.

helldivers-2-sh-32-shield-generator-pack-2

SH-32 Shield Generator Pack

Backpack

Encloses the wearer in a spherical shield which blocks high-speed projectiles. Has a limited lifetime once deployed.

helldivers-2-arc-3-arc-thrower-2

ARC-3 Arc Thrower

Support Weapon

Projects an arc of lightning at close range. Charges up to project bolts, and may discharge through multiple targets.

helldivers-2-sh-20-ballistic-shield-backpack-2

SH-20 Ballistic Shield Backpack

Backpack

A backpack which can be wielded as a one-handed ballistic shield, protecting against small arms fire.

helldivers-2-ax-las-5-guard-dog-rover-2

AX/LAS-5 ""Guard Dog"" Rover

Backpack

An autonomous drone equipped with a laser rifle, providing 360° cover. Returns to backpack to cool down.

helldivers-2-md-14-incendiary-mines-2

MD-14 Incendiary Mines

Defensive Minefield

Deploys a defensive incendiary minefield, which will set both terrain and targets alight when triggered.

helldivers-2-las-98-laser-cannon-2

LAS-98 Laser Cannon

Support Weapon

A laser weapon firing a continuous beam. Doesn't require ammunition, but will need heat sink replaced if it overheats.

helldivers-2-gl-21-grenade-launcher-2

GL-21 Grenade Launcher

Support Weapon

A grenade launcher effective against armored infantry. Not intended for use against vehicle armor or fortified buildings.

helldivers-2-b-1-supply-pack-2

B-1 Supply Pack

Backpack

Supply boxes containing ammunition, with a backpack that allows the user to distribute boxes to fellow Helldivers.

helldivers-2-md-6-anti-personnel-minefield-2

MD-6 Anti-Personnel Minefield

Defensive Minefield

Deploys a defensive anti-personnel minefield, to halt enemy advance.

helldivers-2-a-arc-3-tesla-tower-2

A/ARC-3 Tesla Tower

Sentry

A turret which fires electrical charges at targets in close range. To avoid friendly fire, remain prone.

helldivers-2-fx-12-shield-generator-relay-2

FX-12 Shield Generator Relay

Stationary Shield

A stationary energy shield which provides cover against projectiles. has a limited lifetime once deployed.

helldivers-2-e-mg-101-hmg-emplacement-2

E/MG-101 Hmg Emplacement

Manned Fortification

A manned fortification offering superior firepower against lightly armored targets. Slow to turn, so place it wisely.

helldivers-2-orbital-smoke-strike-2

Orbital Smoke Strike

Orbital Strike

Creates a large, thick smoke screen to block targets' line of sight.

helldivers-2-orbital-ems-strike-2

Orbital Ems Strike

Orbital Strike

A ""compliance weapon"" to modify enemy behavior. The projectile temporarily stuns all targets within the strike radius.

helldivers-2-orbital-gas-strike-2

Orbital Gas Strike

Orbital Strike

A projectile which releases a cloud of corrosive gas, harmful to both organic and robotic lifeforms.

helldivers-2-orbital-precision-strike-2

Orbital Precision Strike

Orbital Strike

A single precision shot from the Destroyer's 'ATLAS' cannon.

helldivers-2-eagle-500kg-bomb-2

Eagle 500Kg Bomb

Eagle Strike

A large bomb obliterating almost any target close to impact. Make sure to clear the area.

helldivers-2-eagle-110mm-rocket-pods-2

Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods

Eagle Strike

A barrage of rocket pods, which the Eagle pilot will release on the largest target near the stratagem beacon.

helldivers-2-eagle-smoke-strike-2

Eagle Smoke Strike

Eagle Strike

A barrage of smoke grenades, creating a thick smoke screen to block enemies' line of sight.

helldivers-2-lift-850-jump-pack-2

LIFT-850 Jump Pack

Backpack

Enables the user to jump higher than 'gravity' and 'safety' would normally allow. Must be charged before use.

helldivers-2-eagle-napalm-airstrike-2

Eagle Napalm Airstrike

Eagle Strike

A barrage of napalm bombs, creating a wall of fire which will stop the enemy in their tracks.

helldivers-2-eagle-cluster-bomb-2

Eagle Cluster Bomb

Eagle Strike

A targeted air strike unable to destroy buildings, but efficient at clearing smaller targets.

helldivers-2-eagle-airstrike-2

Eagle Airstrike

Eagle Strike

A barrage of bombs creating a non-targeted carpet of explosions.

helldivers-2-eagle-strafing-run-2

Eagle Strafing Run

Eagle Strike

A strafing run of the battlefield to clear small targets, delivered almost instantly.

helldivers-2-orbital-railcannon-strike-2

Orbital Railcannon Strike

Orbital Strike

A high-velocity railcannon round fired at the largest target in close proximity to the beacon. Targeting is automatic.

helldivers-2-orbital-laser-2

Orbital Laser

Orbital Strike

The Destroyer's laser cannon will sweep over the designated area, vaporizing all targets within the effective radius.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

Orbital Walking Barrage

Orbital Strike

A linear artillery barrage which moves at intervals, driving the enemy out from cover while allowing an advance.

helldivers-2-orbital-380mm-he-barrage-2

Orbital 380Mm He Barrage

Orbital Strike

A prolonged barrage, wreaking extended destruction over a large area. Communication with teammates is advised.

helldivers-2-orbital-120mm-he-barrage-2

Orbital 120Mm He Barrage

Orbital Strike

A precision artillery salvo over a small area, perfect for taking out concentrated enemy units.

helldivers-2-orbital-airburst-strike-2

Orbital Airburst Strike

Orbital Strike

A projectile which explodes while airborne, creating a deadly rain of shrapnel. Not effective against heavy armor.

helldivers-2-orbital-gatling-barrage-2

Orbital Gatling Barrage

Orbital Strike

A barrage of high explosive rounds, fired from the Destroyer's high speed rotary autocannons.

helldivers-2-faf-14-spear-2

FAF-14 Spear

Support Weapon

An anti-tank homing missle which must lock onto its target before launch. Effective against large and armored enemies.

helldivers-2-rs-422-railgun-2

RS-422 Railgun

Support Weapon

An experimental weapon which prioritizes armor penetration. Must be charged between shots - so choose targets carefully.

helldivers-2-ac-8-autocannon-2

AC-8 Autocannon

Support Weapon

A fully-automatic cannon effective against light vehicle armor. Includes support backpack required for reloading.

helldivers-2-flam-40-flamethrower-2

FLAM-40 Flamethrower

Support Weapon

An incendiary weapon for close range. Will ignite targets, terrain, and any flammable teammates.

helldivers-2-gr-8-recoilless-rifle-2

GR-8 Recoilless Rifle

Support Weapon

A recoilless rifle effective against vehicle armor. Includes support backpack required for reloading.

helldivers-2-eat-17-expendable-anti-tank-2

EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank

Support Weapon

A single-use weapon specialized for damaging vehicle armor. Discarded after every use.

helldivers-2-m-105-stalwart-2

M-105 Stalwart

Support Weapon

A compact, low caliber machine gun. Trades power for ease of use, with faster reloading than heavier machine guns.

helldivers-2-apw-1-anti-materiel-rifle-2

APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle

Support Weapon

A high caliber sniper rifle effective over long distances against light vehicle armor. This rifle must be aimed downscope.

helldivers-2-mg-43-machine-gun-2

MG-43 Machine Gun

Support Weapon

A machine gun designed for stationary use. Trades higher power for increased recoil and reduced accuracy.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

SOS Beacon

Support

Boosts chances of a player joining your game.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

Reinforce

Reinforcement

When a player dies, call in a reinforcement to bring them back in the game.

helldivers-2-missing-icon

Resupply

Resupply

Sends a hellpod that will replenish all supplies including grenades, ammo, and stims.