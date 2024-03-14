EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit Exosuit A heavily-armored walking exosuit equipped with a rocket launcher and a heavy machine gun.

A/M-23 Ems Mortar Sentry Sentry A turret firing static field generators that slow the advance of enemies.

A/MLS-4X Rocket Sentry Sentry A powerful automated turret, effective against armored targets. The turret will primarily aim at larger enemies.

A/AC-8 Autocannon Sentry Sentry An automated cannon turret firing anti-tank ammunition over long ranges. Sacrifice agility for range and power.

AX/AR-23 ""Guard Dog"" Backpack An autonomous drone equipped with a Liberator assault rifle, providing 360° cover. Returns to backpack to rearm.

A/M-12 Mortar Sentry Sentry A turret firing powerful shells in a high arc. Effective at long ranges, and able to strike at targets behind cover.

A/G-16 Gatling Sentry Sentry An automated turret with an extremely high rate of fire. Caution: does not check if friendly units are in line of fire.

A/MG-43 Machine Gun Sentry Sentry An agile automated machine gun turret. Will fire at targets even if Helldivers will be caught in the crossfire.

SH-32 Shield Generator Pack Backpack Encloses the wearer in a spherical shield which blocks high-speed projectiles. Has a limited lifetime once deployed.

ARC-3 Arc Thrower Support Weapon Projects an arc of lightning at close range. Charges up to project bolts, and may discharge through multiple targets.

SH-20 Ballistic Shield Backpack Backpack A backpack which can be wielded as a one-handed ballistic shield, protecting against small arms fire.

AX/LAS-5 ""Guard Dog"" Rover Backpack An autonomous drone equipped with a laser rifle, providing 360° cover. Returns to backpack to cool down.

MD-14 Incendiary Mines Defensive Minefield Deploys a defensive incendiary minefield, which will set both terrain and targets alight when triggered.

LAS-98 Laser Cannon Support Weapon A laser weapon firing a continuous beam. Doesn't require ammunition, but will need heat sink replaced if it overheats.

GL-21 Grenade Launcher Support Weapon A grenade launcher effective against armored infantry. Not intended for use against vehicle armor or fortified buildings.

B-1 Supply Pack Backpack Supply boxes containing ammunition, with a backpack that allows the user to distribute boxes to fellow Helldivers.

MD-6 Anti-Personnel Minefield Defensive Minefield Deploys a defensive anti-personnel minefield, to halt enemy advance.

A/ARC-3 Tesla Tower Sentry A turret which fires electrical charges at targets in close range. To avoid friendly fire, remain prone.

FX-12 Shield Generator Relay Stationary Shield A stationary energy shield which provides cover against projectiles. has a limited lifetime once deployed.

E/MG-101 Hmg Emplacement Manned Fortification A manned fortification offering superior firepower against lightly armored targets. Slow to turn, so place it wisely.

Orbital Smoke Strike Orbital Strike Creates a large, thick smoke screen to block targets' line of sight.

Orbital Ems Strike Orbital Strike A ""compliance weapon"" to modify enemy behavior. The projectile temporarily stuns all targets within the strike radius.

Orbital Gas Strike Orbital Strike A projectile which releases a cloud of corrosive gas, harmful to both organic and robotic lifeforms.

Orbital Precision Strike Orbital Strike A single precision shot from the Destroyer's 'ATLAS' cannon.

Eagle 500Kg Bomb Eagle Strike A large bomb obliterating almost any target close to impact. Make sure to clear the area.

Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods Eagle Strike A barrage of rocket pods, which the Eagle pilot will release on the largest target near the stratagem beacon.

Eagle Smoke Strike Eagle Strike A barrage of smoke grenades, creating a thick smoke screen to block enemies' line of sight.

LIFT-850 Jump Pack Backpack Enables the user to jump higher than 'gravity' and 'safety' would normally allow. Must be charged before use.

Eagle Napalm Airstrike Eagle Strike A barrage of napalm bombs, creating a wall of fire which will stop the enemy in their tracks.

Eagle Cluster Bomb Eagle Strike A targeted air strike unable to destroy buildings, but efficient at clearing smaller targets.

Eagle Airstrike Eagle Strike A barrage of bombs creating a non-targeted carpet of explosions.

Eagle Strafing Run Eagle Strike A strafing run of the battlefield to clear small targets, delivered almost instantly.

Orbital Railcannon Strike Orbital Strike A high-velocity railcannon round fired at the largest target in close proximity to the beacon. Targeting is automatic.

Orbital Laser Orbital Strike The Destroyer's laser cannon will sweep over the designated area, vaporizing all targets within the effective radius.

Orbital Walking Barrage Orbital Strike A linear artillery barrage which moves at intervals, driving the enemy out from cover while allowing an advance.

Orbital 380Mm He Barrage Orbital Strike A prolonged barrage, wreaking extended destruction over a large area. Communication with teammates is advised.

Orbital 120Mm He Barrage Orbital Strike A precision artillery salvo over a small area, perfect for taking out concentrated enemy units.

Orbital Airburst Strike Orbital Strike A projectile which explodes while airborne, creating a deadly rain of shrapnel. Not effective against heavy armor.

Orbital Gatling Barrage Orbital Strike A barrage of high explosive rounds, fired from the Destroyer's high speed rotary autocannons.

FAF-14 Spear Support Weapon An anti-tank homing missle which must lock onto its target before launch. Effective against large and armored enemies.

RS-422 Railgun Support Weapon An experimental weapon which prioritizes armor penetration. Must be charged between shots - so choose targets carefully.

AC-8 Autocannon Support Weapon A fully-automatic cannon effective against light vehicle armor. Includes support backpack required for reloading.

FLAM-40 Flamethrower Support Weapon An incendiary weapon for close range. Will ignite targets, terrain, and any flammable teammates.

GR-8 Recoilless Rifle Support Weapon A recoilless rifle effective against vehicle armor. Includes support backpack required for reloading.

EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank Support Weapon A single-use weapon specialized for damaging vehicle armor. Discarded after every use.

M-105 Stalwart Support Weapon A compact, low caliber machine gun. Trades power for ease of use, with faster reloading than heavier machine guns.

APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle Support Weapon A high caliber sniper rifle effective over long distances against light vehicle armor. This rifle must be aimed downscope.

MG-43 Machine Gun Support Weapon A machine gun designed for stationary use. Trades higher power for increased recoil and reduced accuracy.

SOS Beacon Support Boosts chances of a player joining your game.

Reinforce Reinforcement When a player dies, call in a reinforcement to bring them back in the game.