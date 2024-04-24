Helldivers everywhere out in the galaxy are fighting the good fight. When it comes time for you to do your part, you must understand the enemy. Terminids are vicious critters who will savagely spread their filth across the planets they inhabit and kill all who stand in their way. But you can win the day if you bring the right tools for the job. Equip yourself with the knowledge of each Terminid variant's attack patterns and armor level.
Standard assault rifles may allow you to spray death among the hordes of smaller light-armored beasts. However, hostile units with thicker armor plating, like the formidable Charger , will require some heavy artillery like an AC-8 Autocannon , GR-8 Recoilless Rifle , or LAS-99 Quasar Cannon . Click on any of the enemies below to learn more about their movement, attack patterns, and the level of armor they're packing on each of their appendages.
Terminid
Description
Bile Spewers can inflict persisting and devastating damage with projectile bile attacks.
Bile Spitters are small and easy to kill but are highly accurate when launching projectile bile at enemies.
This large apex predator is outfitted with armor plating all and spews a deadly stream of bile at its enemies.
These are found near Terminid nests, maintain medium armor plating, and can deal significant melee damage.
These terminids are heavily armored and will charge their prey.
These terminds have sturdy armor plating on their head and front arms and often act as bullet sponges.
These terminds roam in packs and are agile enabling them to frequently dodge Helldiver attacks before striking.
These terminds have lighter armored plating than Bile Spewers, but still spew projectile bile attacks.
These terminds are smaller versions of the Hunter and can leap much further.
These are the simplest Terminid attack units. They are small, easy to kill, deal minimal damage with each strike.
Shriekers are winged Terminids that divebomb Helldivers with extreme prejudice.
Stalkers can naturally cloak their bodies and are extremely fast and deadly with their melee strikes.
This terminid is similar to the Brood Commander but weaker. It's melee strikes are still menacing, however.