Helldivers everywhere out in the galaxy are fighting the good fight. When it comes time for you to do your part, you must understand the enemy. Terminids are vicious critters who will savagely spread their filth across the planets they inhabit and kill all who stand in their way. But you can win the day if you bring the right tools for the job. Equip yourself with the knowledge of each Terminid variant's attack patterns and armor level.

Standard assault rifles may allow you to spray death among the hordes of smaller light-armored beasts. However, hostile units with thicker armor plating, like the formidable Charger , will require some heavy artillery like an AC-8 Autocannon , GR-8 Recoilless Rifle , or LAS-99 Quasar Cannon . Click on any of the enemies below to learn more about their movement, attack patterns, and the level of armor they're packing on each of their appendages.