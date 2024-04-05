Gear up and get ready for another new Premium Warbond for Helldivers 2, which will launch on April 11th. The Democratic Detonation Warbond is looking to add a whole new set of toys sent from Super Earth for their army of Helldivers to utilize on the ever-growing need to spread Managed Democracy throughout the galaxy. The blog post was made by Katherine Baskin, the Social Media and Community Manager for Arrowhead Game Studios, and gave us a list with some hints of what we can expect from the new Warbond.

Warbond Armor

Light Armor: CE-07 Demolition Specialist Originally worn by Lunar terraformers, this suit can withstand rapid changes in pressure, heat, and personal velocity. Medium Armor: CE-27 Ground Breaker “The ground is just another obstacle that hasn’t yet been cleared.” – SGM Janet Jones, Excavation Corps Founder. Heavy Armor: FS-55 Devastator Domestic versions of this armour allow colonial farmers to safely plant crops and mines side-by-side while staying in one piece.

Warbond Primary Weapons

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle Deliver righteous judgement to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups. R-36 Eruptor Rifle Keep your distance… this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face. CB-9 Exploding Crossbow Kaboom! Enjoy powerful exploding bolts that dish out max damage upon direct impact. Gravity must be accounted for when aiming.

Warbond Secondary Weapons and Utility Booster

G-123 Thermite Grenade This little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C. GP-31 Grenade Pistol Does what it says on the label – a pistol that fires grenades. Don’t forget to reload between shots though. Expert Extraction Booster Need to get out of a jam fast? This booster lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon. Home in time for dinner.

Helldivers 2 was released on February 8, 2024, and has showed no signs of slowing down in what they are offering players. Save up your Super Credits and get ready to sport this new and totally safe set of weapons to take on the Automaton and Terminid tyranny that's been threatening Super Earth.